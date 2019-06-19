Tesco Unsalted Multigrain Rice Cake 130G

- Energy123kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 379kcal
Product Description
- Rice cakes with spelt, millet and buckwheat
- SAVOURY & CRUNCHY Made with puffed brown rice, spelt and buckwheat for a versatile snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Brown Rice (61%), Spelt, Millet, Buckwheat.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
approx. 17 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each rice cake 7.7g
|Energy
|1603kJ / 379kcal
|123kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
