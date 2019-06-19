By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsalted Multigrain Rice Cake 130G

Tesco Unsalted Multigrain Rice Cake 130G
£ 1.20
£0.92/100g
Each rice cake
  • Energy123kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 379kcal

Product Description

  • Rice cakes with spelt, millet and buckwheat
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY Made with puffed brown rice, spelt and buckwheat for a versatile snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Brown Rice (61%), Spelt, Millet, Buckwheat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach rice cake 7.7g
Energy1603kJ / 379kcal123kJ / 29kcal
Fat3.0g0.2g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.9g5.8g
Sugars0.8g0.1g
Fibre6.3g0.5g
Protein10.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

