Tesco Non Biological Laundry Capsules 36 Washes 882Ml

£ 5.00
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Non Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules 36`s
  • Dermatologically tested Gentle Formula Gentle on sensitive skin Easy and effective cleaning
  • Tesco Non-Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin.

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonate. Also contains: Perfumes, Optical Brighteners.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage matrix 4-5 Kg Load Soiling Water hardness: Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft/Medium: 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard: 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 24.5 ml e *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
  • Select the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Place at the bottom of drum image 3: Load drum appropriately Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions: To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not deliberately open or pierce capsules Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.),
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

882 ml e (36 x 24.5 ml)

Safety information

  1. Irritant
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Dreadful - don't buy

1 stars

Diabolical - over the last 18 months most of the capsules are joined together in strings of 2 to 8 and if you try and seperate them they burst. Also, many of them have burst by the time I've received them. You pay for 36 capsules but get about 20 usable ones - really bad value. Don't get them - I've now had to switch to the liquid

No 1 laundy Capsule

5 stars

Best of all the capsules. Over the years I have tried various makes and theese give the best wash by far. But I don't like the packing find it difficult to open.

