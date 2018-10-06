Tesco Non Biological Laundry Capsules 36 Washes 882Ml

Dreadful - don't buy
Diabolical - over the last 18 months most of the capsules are joined together in strings of 2 to 8 and if you try and seperate them they burst. Also, many of them have burst by the time I've received them. You pay for 36 capsules but get about 20 usable ones - really bad value. Don't get them - I've now had to switch to the liquid
No 1 laundy Capsule
Best of all the capsules. Over the years I have tried various makes and theese give the best wash by far. But I don't like the packing find it difficult to open.