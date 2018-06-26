Tresemme Smooth & Shine Blow Dry Mist 200Ml

A great product to add to my hair care 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th June 2018 Having a great head of hair sometimes that means an unruly head of hair! The TRESemmé Smooth and Shine Blow-Dry Mist was a perfect fit for me. I know that using high heat on the blow dryer and then straighteners every other day can have a lasting effect on the quality of your hair. This lightweight mist spray helped control my fly away fizzy hair that usually occurs after blow drying for 20 minutes. After getting the hang of how much to use, it left my hair smoother and some might say shinier. I have now adopted the TRESemmé smooth and shine mist into my hair care routine. I would definitely recommend it for helping keep your hair looking healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th June 2018 Great product. Been using TRESemmé Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist for a month now and I do notice a difference the hair looks shine, feels soft and does not frizz as much. Smells really nice as well. The nozzle is very convenient and distributes the product well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth without straighteners 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2018 I found this to be a light product that didn’t weigh my hair down. I was able to achieve straight hair with just blow drying and no need for straighteners. My hair didn’t have much volume after use and was quite flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and shiny ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2018 I have used the blow dry spray for few weeks now. I wash my hair every other day though my hair seems to not really need washing so soon! The spray is easy to use, sometimes i would comb it through and other times I used my hands to rub the lotion in before using my hairdryer. My hair did look more sleek and had a slight shine to it. I have black hair but dyed a brown / purple colour. I had felt my hair had lost its shine so the spray gave my hair more life! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but does not give volume 3 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2018 This gives a good sleek blow dry but does not add any volume to your style so fine if you just want smoothness. Bottle has a lock on to prevent accidental spraying which is difficult to find as the writing is quite small [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent and protection 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 I love the scent of this, it smells like the one they use at the hairdressers. I found my hair felt smoother and softer after drying, and it was handy that I could use it again to protect against straightening too! It didn't leave my hair feeling tacky or sticky and though my hair is very thick and prone to frizz it managed to tame it somewhat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and silky hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 Using it for a while now every time when I blow dry my hair or straighten it to protect my hair from heat. I love the smell, my hair feels smooth and silky, hair doesn't look greasy. Very good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 I love this product, it makes my hair so soft. Usually when I dry my hair it goes a bit frizzy but this product makes it really smooth. It has saved me time also as I usually have to straighten my hair before I go out after washing but now I am happy to go out without doing it which is a bonus. It smells great too. A great product and one I would be happy to recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for fine hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th June 2018 TRESemmé Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist works really well on my fine hair; doesn't feel sticky or heavy. Seems to protect hair well while drying and styling and leaves it light and shiny. Styling lasts longer than when using other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]