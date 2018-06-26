By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Smooth & Shine Blow Dry Mist 200Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
Tresemme Smooth & Shine Blow Dry Mist 200Ml
£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml
  • Always remember to apply our pro performance blow dry protection products before hair drying, straightening or curling your hair. Whether you want to keep your frizz at bay with a long lasting smooth finish, add volume, body and bounce, or simply protect your hair against damage from daily blow drying, TRESemmé has a range of blow dry protection products for you. The full range promises to protect against damage that is caused by the heat from hairdryers, and help keep your hair looking healthy.
  • If you are looking for body and bounce, try our Volumising Blow-Dry Crème. If it is a super smooth shine you are after, give our Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist a go. If you have normal to thick hair and want help to control frizz, why not pick up our Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème. And if you just want to protect and care for your hair, try our TRESemmé Heat Protect Spray.
  • To apply all TRESemmé Blow-Dry Protection products, apply a small amount to damp hair from root to tip, focusing on the lengths to protect your hair from heat damaged caused by your hairdryer. All products give protection up to 230◦C, so you are covered from heat damage caused by straighteners and curlers too.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you love TRESemmé Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Daily blow drying can cause damage to your hair
  • Our professional quality Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist helps protect normal to fine hair from damage while blow drying, straightening and curling
  • For a natural looking, smooth style
  • This lightweight mist will help control frizz and add a silky shine
  • Protecting from 230◦C heat, this is your blow dry saviour to help prevent hair breakage and keep it looking healthy
  • Shake well to mix the two layers, spritz mist onto damp hair after washing with your favourite TRESemme Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Isohexadecane, Benzophenonone-4, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Silk, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, CI 42053, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

A great product to add to my hair care

4 stars

Having a great head of hair sometimes that means an unruly head of hair! The TRESemmé Smooth and Shine Blow-Dry Mist was a perfect fit for me. I know that using high heat on the blow dryer and then straighteners every other day can have a lasting effect on the quality of your hair. This lightweight mist spray helped control my fly away fizzy hair that usually occurs after blow drying for 20 minutes. After getting the hang of how much to use, it left my hair smoother and some might say shinier. I have now adopted the TRESemmé smooth and shine mist into my hair care routine. I would definitely recommend it for helping keep your hair looking healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and soft

5 stars

Great product. Been using TRESemmé Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist for a month now and I do notice a difference the hair looks shine, feels soft and does not frizz as much. Smells really nice as well. The nozzle is very convenient and distributes the product well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth without straighteners

4 stars

I found this to be a light product that didn’t weigh my hair down. I was able to achieve straight hair with just blow drying and no need for straighteners. My hair didn’t have much volume after use and was quite flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and shiny !

4 stars

I have used the blow dry spray for few weeks now. I wash my hair every other day though my hair seems to not really need washing so soon! The spray is easy to use, sometimes i would comb it through and other times I used my hands to rub the lotion in before using my hairdryer. My hair did look more sleek and had a slight shine to it. I have black hair but dyed a brown / purple colour. I had felt my hair had lost its shine so the spray gave my hair more life! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but does not give volume

3 stars

This gives a good sleek blow dry but does not add any volume to your style so fine if you just want smoothness. Bottle has a lock on to prevent accidental spraying which is difficult to find as the writing is quite small [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent and protection

4 stars

I love the scent of this, it smells like the one they use at the hairdressers. I found my hair felt smoother and softer after drying, and it was handy that I could use it again to protect against straightening too! It didn't leave my hair feeling tacky or sticky and though my hair is very thick and prone to frizz it managed to tame it somewhat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and silky hair

5 stars

Using it for a while now every time when I blow dry my hair or straighten it to protect my hair from heat. I love the smell, my hair feels smooth and silky, hair doesn't look greasy. Very good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product

5 stars

I love this product, it makes my hair so soft. Usually when I dry my hair it goes a bit frizzy but this product makes it really smooth. It has saved me time also as I usually have to straighten my hair before I go out after washing but now I am happy to go out without doing it which is a bonus. It smells great too. A great product and one I would be happy to recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for fine hair

4 stars

TRESemmé Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist works really well on my fine hair; doesn't feel sticky or heavy. Seems to protect hair well while drying and styling and leaves it light and shiny. Styling lasts longer than when using other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Star shine first class product

5 stars

I recently started using this product and wasn't sure if I'd get any result from it but wow I'm very surprised. The shine it gives your hair and also knowing it's helping with damage is amazing. My hair feels smoother and looks like i have just had it done at the salon. Make sure you shake it well before using and you can use it for blow drying and also for straightening heats too. Highly recommend this winner of a product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 300Ml

£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml

Tresemme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme 125Ml

£ 5.50
£4.40/100ml

Tresemme Volumising Blow Dry Creme 70Ml

£ 5.50
£7.86/100ml

Tresemme Heat Protect Keratin Smooth Spray 200Ml

£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here