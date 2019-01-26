By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme 125Ml

4.5(27)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme 125Ml
£ 5.50
£4.40/100ml
  • Always remember to apply our pro performance blow dry protection products before hair drying, straightening or curling your hair. Whether you want to keep your frizz at bay with a long lasting smooth finish, add volume, body and bounce, or simply protect your hair against damage from daily blow drying, TRESemmé has a range of blow dry protection products for you. The full range promises to protect against damage that is caused by the heat from hairdryers, and help keep your hair looking healthy.
  • If you are looking for body and bounce, try our Volumising Blow-Dry Crème. If it is a super smooth shine you are after, give our Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist a go. If you have normal to thick hair and want help to control frizz, why not pick up our Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème. And if you just want to protect and care for your hair, try our TRESemmé Heat Protect Spray.
  • To apply all TRESemmé Blow-Dry Protection products, apply a small amount to damp hair from root to tip, focusing on the lengths to protect your hair from heat damaged caused by your hairdryer. All products give protection up to 230◦C, so you are covered from heat damage caused by straighteners and curlers too.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you love TRESemmé Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Daily blow drying can cause damage to your hair
  • Our professional quality Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème helps protect normal to thick hair from damage while blow drying, straightening and curling
  • For a natural looking, smooth style
  • This crème will keep your frizz at bay with a long lasting smooth finish
  • Protecting from 230◦C heat, this is your blow dry saviour to help prevent hair breakage and keep it looking healthy
  • Apply a small amount to damp hair from root to tip, to help protect your hair from heat
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Polyquaternium Crosspolymer-3, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Butylene Glycol, C11-13 Isoparaffin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Hydrolyzed Silk, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Lactic Acid, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-12 Dimethicone, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbitan Oleate, Trideceth-12, Trideceth-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

125 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Works wonders

5 stars

Very happy with this product. Works wonders in mixed hair type. Really helps the frizz. Keeps it down and the hold is great. No loose frizz straying. Don't feel sticky when applying which is great so hair don't go crispy!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Since I've been using this product, for about 3 months now, it's made my hair feel so much softer when I've blow dried my hair, it's amazing, even for my daughter's hair which is very curly and ringlety [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hello smooth hair

5 stars

What a great product and a really Lovely smell that does wonders for my naturally frizzy hair! Will be adding this product to my regular hair care routine before I blow dry my hair. Thank you very much! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

4 stars

I have been using this product for around one month and it has been working well. I does seem to make hair lighter which can make it seem fluffy but it feels very healthy. The product is a great size to travel with [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth, frizz free hair

4 stars

Been using Treseme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme for a few weeks and I’m pretty happy with it. I’d wash my hair every two days and use the creme before blow drying. It’s not as quick easy as the heat protector spray I normally use, but does give good results. It leaves my hair frizz free and soft, but doesn’t make it feel greasy, and also protects against heat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth hair

5 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks now, and apply a tiny bit of this product after washing my hair. I use this product before blow drying my hair and straightening and it makes my hair smooth. My usual hair without this product is frizzy and I have very thick long hair. I would recommend using a small amount on damp hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just not right for me.

3 stars

I’ve followed all the directions but this product just didn’t suit my hair type (thick, wavy and generally unruly). The directions state to use a barrel brush so make sure this is a technique you’re adept at. I have resorted to my usual liberal use of hair oil to tame the frizz as this is just too much of a faff for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

3 stars

The product works okay, nothing particularly special about it. Nice packaging, no particular fragrance. I would buy it if nothing else was available. About what you would expect from a Tresemme product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice lightweight creme

4 stars

I have tried this a few times now and really like it. It leaves my hair with a nice sheen and smooth finish but unlike a lot of other products doesn't make it greasy quickly. The bottle is small but you only need a little. It has a nice fragrance too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So smooth!!!!

5 stars

This doesn't leave my hair heavy and greasy like other blow dry creams. Smells great and hair is SO smooth and soft!! I also noticed i didn't have to straighten my normally frizzy hair as much too! Would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vo5 Smoothly Does It Heat Protect Serum 50Ml

£ 4.27
£8.54/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Stylista The Blow Dry Hair Cream 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Vo5 Plump It Up Amplifying Blow Dry Lotion 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Pantene Smooth & Sleek Argan Oil 100Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here