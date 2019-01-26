Tresemme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme 125Ml

Works wonders
Very happy with this product. Works wonders in mixed hair type. Really helps the frizz. Keeps it down and the hold is great. No loose frizz straying. Don't feel sticky when applying which is great so hair don't go crispy!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Since I've been using this product, for about 3 months now, it's made my hair feel so much softer when I've blow dried my hair, it's amazing, even for my daughter's hair which is very curly and ringlety [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hello smooth hair
What a great product and a really Lovely smell that does wonders for my naturally frizzy hair! Will be adding this product to my regular hair care routine before I blow dry my hair. Thank you very much! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product!
I have been using this product for around one month and it has been working well. I does seem to make hair lighter which can make it seem fluffy but it feels very healthy. The product is a great size to travel with [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth, frizz free hair
Been using Treseme Frizz Free Blow Dry Creme for a few weeks and I’m pretty happy with it. I’d wash my hair every two days and use the creme before blow drying. It’s not as quick easy as the heat protector spray I normally use, but does give good results. It leaves my hair frizz free and soft, but doesn’t make it feel greasy, and also protects against heat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth hair
I have been using this product for a few weeks now, and apply a tiny bit of this product after washing my hair. I use this product before blow drying my hair and straightening and it makes my hair smooth. My usual hair without this product is frizzy and I have very thick long hair. I would recommend using a small amount on damp hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just not right for me.
I’ve followed all the directions but this product just didn’t suit my hair type (thick, wavy and generally unruly). The directions state to use a barrel brush so make sure this is a technique you’re adept at. I have resorted to my usual liberal use of hair oil to tame the frizz as this is just too much of a faff for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job
The product works okay, nothing particularly special about it. Nice packaging, no particular fragrance. I would buy it if nothing else was available. About what you would expect from a Tresemme product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice lightweight creme
I have tried this a few times now and really like it. It leaves my hair with a nice sheen and smooth finish but unlike a lot of other products doesn't make it greasy quickly. The bottle is small but you only need a little. It has a nice fragrance too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So smooth!!!!
This doesn't leave my hair heavy and greasy like other blow dry creams. Smells great and hair is SO smooth and soft!! I also noticed i didn't have to straighten my normally frizzy hair as much too! Would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]