Syoss Root Retoucher Mid/ Brown 120Ml

I wouldn't recommend it
I thought I would try it as it's cheaper than my usual brand, but it's not as good. So I won't be buying again.
Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Oryza Sativa Starch, Isopropyl Myristate, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Aqua, Propylene Carbonate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 77499, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77891
120ml ℮
DANGER Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Use in short bursts. Do not spray into eyes. Do not inhale intentionally. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
