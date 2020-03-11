Syoss Root Retoucher Dark/ Blonde 120Ml
Product Description
- Dark Blonde Temporary Root Cover Spray
- Root Retoucher: Temporary root cover spray that instantly covers lighter and grey regrowth in a few seconds.
- Root Retoucher: Temporary root cover spray. Microfine mineral cosmetic pigments instantly cover lighter and grey regrowth in a few seconds. Immediately drying and leaves an even colour result harmoniously blending into hair lengths. The precise spray applicator applies the product where needed. Washes out after 1 shampoo. Reusable for up to 25 applications.
- Professional performance
- Covers regrowth in an instant
- Washes out after 1 shampoo
- Up to 25 applications
- Pack size: 120ML
Ingredients
Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Oryza Sativa Starch, Isopropyl Myristate, Silica, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Aqua, Propylene Carbonate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 77492, CI 77891, CI 77499, CI 77491
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
- Application: Shake bottle thoroughly. Place a towel on the shoulders. Spray holding the bottle in upright position. With a distance of 10 cm and a soft pressure evenly spray onto dry and styled roots. Apply sparingly. Spraying too excessively could lead to abrasion. Suitable for daily application between colourations. Colour on skin or other surfaces can be removed with soap.
- This shade is suitable for all neutral, cool and slightly warm shades of blonde to dark blonde.
Warnings
- Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Use in short burst. Do not spray into eyes. Do not inhale intentionally. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
- For information call us on (UK) 0800 328 9214, (IRL) 1800 535 634 or write us at consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.syoss.net
Net Contents
120ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Use in short burst. Do not spray into eyes. Do not inhale intentionally. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
