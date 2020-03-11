Nivea Sun Face Cream Anti-Aging Spf30 50Ml

Disappointed 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd June 2018 I suffer with pigmentation patches on my face brought on by sun exposure and having read the reviews in this product decided to give it a go. Well I’m 5 days into my holiday in very sunny Bulgaria and despite literally covering my face with this product at least every hour, the dreaded patches are back on my chin and cheeks, just as dark as before. The product is pleasant to use, goes on easily and absorbs well plus it smells lovely but it hasn’t prevented pigmentation marks so for me, it has failed.

Perfect for any occasion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th March 2018 Ok, so I had the chance to put the NIVEA Sun UV Face Q10 Anti-Age and Anti-Pigments SPF30 to the ultimate test and took it with me on my holiday to Sydney, Australia. I have found the cream easy to apply, non greasy, and really nice smell and is keeping my skin fully protected and moist in the 35 degree heat daily, very pleased I brought along with me and will be a regular accompaniment in my suitcase and at home in the future now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Great! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th March 2018 It smells like shampoo and absorbs easily. There's no white residue and great for selfies as you don't get any flashback. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Sun UV Face....BRILLIANT 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th March 2018 I was a bit unsure of the new NIVEA Sun UV Face Q10 Anti Age and Anti Pigments SPF30 as I have really sensitive skin and struggle to find a decent moisturiser and am always trying new ones so was excited to try one which would not only help with anti ageing and anti pigments but would also protect against sun damage What would I like to know before I get this product? I would like to know is it greasy and does it leave a white residue....well the answe is no and no It smells very much like sun lotion and I thought it would be greasy on my face like sun lotion as well but I was totally wrong, it went over my face and neck lovely and absorbed in almost straight away with no irritation to my skin I had no greasy feel afterwards and could of easily applied makeup almost instantly This moisturiser will be my summer staple and am so glad I will no longer need to take a face cream and sun tan lotion on holiday as its all in one and it’s helping flight wrinkles so win-win for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The wonders of Nivea 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th March 2018 I love the idea of a face cream that does everything. UV and anti ageing. The cream was easy to apply, a slightly strong smell and settled well on my face. Some creams make my face sore and itchy but there was no reaction. I like the idea of the UV protection & look forward to using it on my holidays later this year. It will be perfect for everyday uv protection. I have been using it for a few weeks and my skin feels lovely and smooth. As i get older i do worry about wrinkles and i feel happy this product will help. Another thing to note is you only need a small bit of cream you dont need to plaster it on to feel the benefit. Overall i am very impressed with this nivea uv face cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another Nivea triumph 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th March 2018 I have found a new face cream. I was a bit sceptical at first as when I squeezed the first bit out of the tube it felt quite thick, I wasn't sure if it would absorb very well. My skin is Normal (sometimes slightly dry) and I do worry that thick creams make it greasy. After using this product for 2 weeks I am sold on it. I only need a small amount and it absorbs really well into my skin. I can feel a layer of the cream on my skin but it does not feel like a mask, my skin feels soft and smooth. I am off on holiday in May and will definitely be using this instead of my usual face sun cream. Added bonus it has the lovely subtle scent of Nivea that I have grown up with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea = Winning! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th March 2018 I have been using Nivea Sun UV Face Q10 for around 2 weeks now. My skin feels smoother and looks healthier. The cream smells nice , you don't need a lot and it absorbs really well. I've been using it daily under my make up and I feel happy knowing that it is protecting me from UVA/UVB [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA, living up to it's name. 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th March 2018 I'm quite pale so I need something to protect my skin even in the winter. Most sunscreams are made for summer, they are sticky and no good to put on your face. I need SPF 30 over above and most foundation doesn't go this high. NIVEA cream has always made me think skin care so I've glad they have produced this product. I wear it under my liquid foundation. Make sure it dries before applying make up and it helps create a flat completion good for foundation. I have pigmentation from the sun already so I hope it's does what it says on the box with anti-pigment. When summer comes round we will really see. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not what I expected 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 18th March 2018 This is not what I expected. The nivea Sun screen was light to the touch, and smelt lovely. I took it abroad recently, and my skin felt incredibly soft. Very unexpected! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]