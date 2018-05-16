Grab And Go Hygiene Hand Wipes 15 Pack

Product Description
- 15 hygiene hand cleansing wipes with soothing aloe vera extract.
- Soothing aloe vera extract
- With antibacterial action
- Dermatologically tested
- Not tested on animals
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Amyl Cinnamal, Citral, Geraniol, 2-(4-Tert-Butylbenzyl) Propionaldehyde, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnam-Aldehyde, Limonene
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Hands are left refreshed and hygienically clean after use.
- Directions for Use:
- Carefully peel back label and use wipes as required. Ensure the label is resealed after use to keep the wipes moist.
- For best results use within one month of initial opening. Do not flush down the toilet.
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Avoid contact with eyes and irritated skin. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with plenty of water.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- S.I.L,
- P.O. Box 7860,
- Christchurch,
- BH23 9JD.
Return to
Net Contents
15 x Wipes
Safety information
