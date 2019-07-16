By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grab And Go Moist Toilet Tissue 10 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Grab And Go Moist Toilet Tissue 10 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • 10 moist toilet tissue wipes with soothing aloe vera extract for sensitive skin.
  • Soothing aloe vera extract
  • For sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Contains naturally derived cleansing ingredients and no artificial colour
  • Not tested on animals

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Polysorbate-20, Phenoxyethanol, Capryl/Capramidopropyl Betaine, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction for Use:
  • Carefully peel back label and use wipes as required. Ensure the label is resealed after use to keep the wipes moist. Used wipes should be placed in a bag before placing into the bin. Do not flush used wipes.
  • For best results use within one month of initial opening.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • Do not use on broken or irritated skin. Keep out of reach of children and avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse with plenty of water.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • S.I.L,
  • P.O. Box 7860,
  • Christchurch,
  • BH23 9JD.

Return to

  • S.I.L,
  • P.O. Box 7860,
  • Christchurch,
  • BH23 9JD.

Net Contents

10 x Tissues

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Do not use on broken or irritated skin. Keep out of reach of children and avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse with plenty of water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not flushable

1 stars

Not flushable!

Usually bought next

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 7 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.21/each

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Femfresh Pocket Wipes 10'S

£ 1.50
£0.15/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here