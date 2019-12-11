Kellogg Organic Raisin Wheat Cereal 450G

Perfect cereal
This is a wonderful cereal, really tasty and healthy, start off my day with this everyday!
Delicious to eat are real healthy treat !
Less is more for those with delicate reactions to too much fibre - needs no sweetening and really nice taste! Hope to discover more cereal options like these!
Organic yummy sugar free
Finally a health ORGANIC cereal and NO sugar, no salt! no sweetners. Just using fruit to sweeten inside it absolutely delicious. Nice to see kelloggs moving into true health cereals. Safe for diabetics too.
Lacks raisin taste
I was looking for a low saturated fat product to try and protect my heart, these figures were reasonable but sugar was a little higher than I wanted. The wheat aspect of it is fine but with regards to the supposed taste of raisins, I found it very difficult to find any Raisin taste at all. I guess i will have to carry on looking.