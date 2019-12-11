By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg Organic Raisin Wheat Cereal 450G

4.5(4)
Kellogg Organic Raisin Wheat Cereal 450G
Per Portion (45g)
  • Energy656kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.04g
    0.7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1458kJ

Product Description

  No Added Sugar Organic Shredded Wholewheat with a Raisin Centre.
  Let's come together for food to champion healthy lifestyles through nutritious uplifting plant-based foods to never stop exploring innovating and improving to continue giving back to communities & the planet we borrow from* with over 100 years of experience
  W.K Kellogg
  Pioneer & Founder of The Kellogg Company
  *For every W.K. Kellogg pack sold, we will make a donation of 10P / 10c per pack. To projects that promote sustainable agriculture and provide breakfast for those in need.
  Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Be sure to say hello! Visit us at wkkellogg.com
  Contains ≥ 15% RI magnesium. Magnesium contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  Our Promise to You
  We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  Organic
  Nutritious & uplifting plant-based foods
  • Don't be shy pick me up!
  No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  High in fibre
  Palm oil free
  No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
  Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  Halal - HFA approved
  Kosher
  Pack size: 450g
  Magnesium contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  No added sugar
  High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat* (74%), Raisins* (23%), Humectant (Glycerol)*, *Organic

Allergy Information

  May contain Gluten from other Cereals

Number of uses

10 x 45g Servings!

Additives

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  Kellogg's,
  Manchester,
  M16 0PU.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI)45g (%RI)
Energy 1458kJ656kJ
-345kcal155kcal (8)
Fat 2g0.9g (1)
of which saturates 0.4g0.2g (1)
Carbohydrate 69g31g
of which sugars 13g5.9g (7)
Fibre 9g4.1g
Protein 9g4.1g
Salt 0.08g0.04g (0.7)
Magnesium 82mg (22)37.5mg (10)
Minerals:--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect cereal

5 stars

This is a wonderful cereal, really tasty and healthy, start off my day with this everyday!

Delicious to eat are real healthy treat !

5 stars

Less is more for those with delicate reactions to too much fibre - needs no sweetening and really nice taste! Hope to discover more cereal options like these!

Organic yummy sugar free

5 stars

Finally a health ORGANIC cereal and NO sugar, no salt! no sweetners. Just using fruit to sweeten inside it absolutely delicious. Nice to see kelloggs moving into true health cereals. Safe for diabetics too.

Lacks raisin taste

3 stars

I was looking for a low saturated fat product to try and protect my heart, these figures were reasonable but sugar was a little higher than I wanted. The wheat aspect of it is fine but with regards to the supposed taste of raisins, I found it very difficult to find any Raisin taste at all. I guess i will have to carry on looking.

