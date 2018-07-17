L'oreal Stylista The Pixie Cream Wax 75Ml

Nice hair wax but doesn't stick in my hair for ver
Nice hair wax but doesn't stick in my hair for very long. My partner was able to use it to style is hair a bit better but for me it just made my hair smell a bit nicer - no real styling effect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works better at holding styles for thin hair. With the wax being almost liquid it left the hair looking quite wet, but my hair did feel soft after using it which is a nice change from other products I’ve used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Used this on my sons hair to spike his short fringe. It did the job well at the start and was easy to use but the effect didn't last long. I was able to spike it back up a couple of times but then it just left his hair feeling dirty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I assumed that cream would make my hair greasy much faster than usual, but I must say I’m impressed with this one. Kept my hair in place and gave it a nice healthy glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Made hair look and feel really good. Such A Great product. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It has a lovely fruity and sweet smell. The texture is not as hard as you would expect a wax to be - it's more of a hair gel if anyone remembers those. A little goes a long way which is great because you won't have to repurchase too often. But it can also be overdone - so really have to use just a little amount each time. A good way to add some gentle texture to shorter hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good product and hold the hairs longer and does not effect the appearance of my hairs. It is gentle but strong. Yet another fabulous product from a world class company [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This wax a pleasant fragrance and wasn’t to sticky I’m my hand. It gave a small amount of definition to my hair but I had to be careful with the amount I used to avoid the greasy look. Will continue to use though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The hair wax works very well and holds up hair for most of the day. It does not leave your hair sticky and is also easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
At the moment I'm growing my hair out of it's pixie cut and it's becoming unmanageable and messy throughout the day, but this wax works wonders. It smells lovely and sweet, and the initial texture reminds me of leave-in conditioner. You only need a small amount to work through hair, and I've found that applying it to dry hair, brushing it through, and then using my fingers to perfect it works the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]