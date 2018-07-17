By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Stylista The Pixie Cream Wax 75Ml

4(27)Write a review
£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Stylista The Pixie Cream Short Hair Styling Wax
  • Short hair don't care! Treat yourself to Stylista The Short Hair Balm Hair Styling Wax from L'Oreal Paris. The alcohol-free formula makes it easy to create a multitude of short hairstyles, from pixie cuts and fringe looks to sweep hairdos. Infused with Pomegranate Extract, the cream-wax provides up to 48 hours of re-shapeable hold*.
  • *Instrumental test
  • Playful, flexible hold for up to 48 hours
  • Great for short hairstyles, including pixie, fringe & sweep hairdos
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

1208121, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Cera Microcristallina / Microcrystalline Wax, VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150/Decyl Alcohol/SMDI Copolymer, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Polyquaternium- 37, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Punica Granatum Extract, Propylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Paraffin, Geraniol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C212696/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Step 1: Work a small amount of product into dry hair
  • Step 2: Scrunch & pinch to create definition

Net Contents

75ml

27 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice hair wax but doesn't stick in my hair for ver

3 stars

Nice hair wax but doesn't stick in my hair for very long. My partner was able to use it to style is hair a bit better but for me it just made my hair smell a bit nicer - no real styling effect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works better at holding styles for thin hair. Wit

3 stars

Works better at holding styles for thin hair. With the wax being almost liquid it left the hair looking quite wet, but my hair did feel soft after using it which is a nice change from other products I’ve used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Used this on my sons hair to spike his short fring

3 stars

Used this on my sons hair to spike his short fringe. It did the job well at the start and was easy to use but the effect didn't last long. I was able to spike it back up a couple of times but then it just left his hair feeling dirty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I assumed that cream would make my hair greasy muc

4 stars

I assumed that cream would make my hair greasy much faster than usual, but I must say I’m impressed with this one. Kept my hair in place and gave it a nice healthy glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made hair look and feel really good. Such A Great

5 stars

Made hair look and feel really good. Such A Great product. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It has a lovely fruity and sweet smell. The textur

4 stars

It has a lovely fruity and sweet smell. The texture is not as hard as you would expect a wax to be - it's more of a hair gel if anyone remembers those. A little goes a long way which is great because you won't have to repurchase too often. But it can also be overdone - so really have to use just a little amount each time. A good way to add some gentle texture to shorter hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product and hold the hairs longer and does no

5 stars

Good product and hold the hairs longer and does not effect the appearance of my hairs. It is gentle but strong. Yet another fabulous product from a world class company [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This wax a pleasant fragrance and wasn’t to sticky

4 stars

This wax a pleasant fragrance and wasn’t to sticky I’m my hand. It gave a small amount of definition to my hair but I had to be careful with the amount I used to avoid the greasy look. Will continue to use though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The hair wax works very well and holds up hair for

4 stars

The hair wax works very well and holds up hair for most of the day. It does not leave your hair sticky and is also easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

At the moment I'm growing my hair out of it's pixi

5 stars

At the moment I'm growing my hair out of it's pixie cut and it's becoming unmanageable and messy throughout the day, but this wax works wonders. It smells lovely and sweet, and the initial texture reminds me of leave-in conditioner. You only need a small amount to work through hair, and I've found that applying it to dry hair, brushing it through, and then using my fingers to perfect it works the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

