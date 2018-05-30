By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fingerlings Unicorn Narwhal Assorted

4.5(12)Write a review
Fingerlings Unicorn Narwhal Assorted
£ 15.00
£15.00/each
  • - Magical interactive pet responds to noise, motion, and touch with blinking eyes, head turns, and a variety of cute noises. Pet your Fingerlings Unicorn to sleep, or make a loud noise and watch her get excited!
  • - Hold your Fingerlings Unicorn right-side up or upside-down for different reactions!
  • Fingerlings Baby Unicorns love to grab onto things… especially your fingers! These unique little pets respond to you with special unicorn sounds in response to noise, motion & touch. They will let you know how they feel with their adorable blinking eyes and head turns. You'll get different reactions if you pet them, rock them to sleep, or hold them upside down. If you blow your unicorns a kiss, they will kiss you right back! You can also brush their soft rainbow manes and tails, and they have a tiny horseshoe on their rumps. Magical friendship at your fingertips!

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet little toy

5 stars

I bought this for my grand daughter, she loves unicorns and was very happy with it.

Really cute

5 stars

My daughter was delighted with it. Just as advertised.

as advertised

4 stars

child really enjoys playing with this toy. good quality, hard wearing

Great gift for granddaughter

4 stars

I bought this for my granddaughters birthday a few weeks ago. She was delighted with it and still plays with it now.

great fun for little kids

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughter, she loves it! I left it till last minute to get it and luckily via click and collect I was able to get it quickly.

Really cute

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter's 8th birthday and she loves it

Fingerling

5 stars

Brilliant daughter absolutely loves it, worth the money!!

Fantastic

5 stars

I bought this unicorn fingerling for my daughter as she save her spending money for it. Its great she hasnt put it down. Its really cute looking. Next day collection is an added bonus!

Perfect fingerling!

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago my daughter loves it..! Perfect you better than the monkey

Unicorn

5 stars

Bought this for grand-daughters birthday,she absolutely loved it.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Fingerlings Untamed Dinos

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Pets Alive-Robotic Boppi Llama

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

Polly Pocket Tiny Pocket World

£ 5.00
£5.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here