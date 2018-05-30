Fingerlings Unicorn Narwhal Assorted

Sweet little toy
I bought this for my grand daughter, she loves unicorns and was very happy with it.
Really cute
My daughter was delighted with it. Just as advertised.
as advertised
child really enjoys playing with this toy. good quality, hard wearing
Great gift for granddaughter
I bought this for my granddaughters birthday a few weeks ago. She was delighted with it and still plays with it now.
great fun for little kids
I bought this for my granddaughter, she loves it! I left it till last minute to get it and luckily via click and collect I was able to get it quickly.
I bought this for my daughter's 8th birthday and she loves it
Fingerling
Brilliant daughter absolutely loves it, worth the money!!
Fantastic
I bought this unicorn fingerling for my daughter as she save her spending money for it. Its great she hasnt put it down. Its really cute looking. Next day collection is an added bonus!
Perfect fingerling!
I bought this a few weeks ago my daughter loves it..! Perfect you better than the monkey
Unicorn
Bought this for grand-daughters birthday,she absolutely loved it.