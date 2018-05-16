By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Toastie White Bread 400G

Tesco Toastie White Bread 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Thick sliced white bread.
  • Thick sliced Baked for a soft and light texture
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (33g)
Energy1038kJ / 245kcal343kJ / 81kcal
Fat1.6g0.5g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate47.0g15.5g
Sugars3.5g1.2g
Fibre3.6g1.2g
Protein8.8g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

