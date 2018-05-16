Tesco Toastie White Bread 400G

- Energy343kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- Thick sliced white bread.
- Thick sliced Baked for a soft and light texture
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in ----
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (33g)
|Energy
|1038kJ / 245kcal
|343kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.0g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|8.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
