Nivea Face Care Essential Urban Skin Mask 75Ml

Amazing!! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st June 2018 I have been using this mask for several months now and I’ve seen a huge difference! I’ve always been sceptical of masks after having skin irratations. However this mask, is lovely and doesn’t leave my skin red and feeling tight. I don’t have spots anymore and my oily skin areas have gone. The best face mask by far!

Good or bad? I’m unsure 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th March 2018 This product is perfect in the sense that it is quick,easy to apply with finger and comes off easily (unlike other facemasks which take several washes) however the first few times i applied it it burnt and stung. However my skin was extremely smooth and looked alot more clearer in complexion.

Best mask ever 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th March 2018 I have a mixture of sensitive combination skin that is not easy to maintain. But after using this mask for almost two weeks I see incredible difference. My pores got smaller, skin smoother and dead skin is gone! Mask definetly does everything it says on,a package! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1 minute urban detox mask 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 18th March 2018 The thing I hate most about facemasks is that they take foreverrrrrrrrr to dry and the instructions always tell you to leave it on until it does. I don’t always have a spare 20 minutes to apply a facemasks and therefore hardly ever use them. This little one minute miracle is great for when you’re in a rush, or simply do not have enough time to wait around. The facemask didn’t dry up like others, however it did say to only leave on for a minute, so that’s what I did. It isn’t sticky like other facemasks and it also has some little exfoliating bits too! My skin felt softer once I had used it and I also like the smell! Definitely one for the regular product drawer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Detox Mask 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th March 2018 Have been using this mask for 2 weeks nows, It did a great job cleansing my skin, it’s quick and easy to use, and fitted nicely into my skin care routine. It left my skin feeling really smooth and soft. I really enjoy the smell and it has a really good texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth skin 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 14th March 2018 I got this free on a promotion to test with bzzagent, I tested this on my mum as I am currently on skin medication for my acne but I am definitely excited to try it as she said although it stung for a few seconds on application, she found her skin felt extremely soft and replenished , she would definitely recommend this product

Great little product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 12th March 2018 I love a facemask and use them on the regular so was quite excited to try this. I didn't have all that high hopes in the beginning as I was very sceptical to what a facemask could do in 1 minute. It has quite a grainy consistency which I like because it gives your face a little exfoliation as you're applying it. After a few seconds of applying it it did sting a little but this is usual with clay masks with me and as you only leave it on for a minute I wasn't too worried. It doesn't dry down which I find makes it easier to wash off aswell. I didn't see instant in your face results but my face definitely did feel softer afterwards and the following morning I noticed a difference, any spots I had were reduced in size considerably and my skin felt a lot fresher. All in all I am really glad to have gotten to try this as I probably wouldn't have picked it up otherwise but now it is a part of my skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nivea Urban Skin Purifying Detox Mask 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 11th March 2018 the cream is good and effective but you have to keep it on your face for longer than 1 minute. only after 5 minutes I wash my face and then there are visible effects. cosmetic, however, I strongly recommend and think that I will buy it in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Urban detox max 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th March 2018 I used this mask for 7 days, the skin became nourished after it. Fresh and smooth. The skin color is nicer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]