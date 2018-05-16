Croydex Chrome Towel Ring

- - Made of durable zinc alloy
- - Measures 180 x 155 x 60 mm (H x W x D)
- - Concealed fixings for a tidy finish
- Hang your hand towels in style and brighten your bathroom with this timeless classic. Always in style, simply wipe clean to maintain the gleaming chrome finish of this elegant design. Co-ordinating Toilet Roll Holder also available.
- To retain the best quality finish, clean product regularly with a soft damp cloth. Do not use abrasive or chemical cleaners, as these will damage the product.
- Always take care when using power tools, particularly in the bathroom. Always check for hidden cables and pipework before drilling and take extreme care if there is any water in the working area. Always use a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB). Always wear suitable eye protection when drilling.
