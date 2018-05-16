Croydex Chrome Toilet Roll Holder

Product Description
- Concealed fixings
- Chrome plated finish
- Durable zinc alloy construction
- - High quality chrome-plated finish
- - Measures 105 x 165 x 60 mm (H x W x D)
- - Concealed fixings for a tidy finish
- Achieve a clutter free bathroom with the chrome toilet roll holder. Wipe clean with a modern finish, the elegant design will add a contemporary touch to any décor. Co-ordinating Towel Ring also available.
- Clean surfaces with a damp cloth and wipe dry using a soft cloth. Do not use chemical or abrasive cleaners as these may damage the surface finish
- Always take care when using power tools, particularly in the bathroom. Always check for hidden cables and pipework before drilling and take extreme care if there is any water in the working area. Always use a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB).
- Always wear suitable eye protection when drilling.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020