Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G

Tesco Chocolate Egg Splat With Caramel Pieces 30G
£ 0.50
£1.67/100g
Each pack contains
  • Energy679kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2262kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel pieces.
  • Smooth milk chocolate in an egg shape
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 30% minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain barley, oats, rye, spelt wheat, wheat, almond, brazil nut, hazelnut and walnut. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2262kJ / 541kcal679kJ / 162kcal
Fat29.5g8.8g
Saturates17.9g5.4g
Carbohydrate62.7g18.8g
Sugars51.4g15.4g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein5.8g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

