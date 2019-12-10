By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rekorderlig Peach & Basil 330Ml Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Rekorderlig Peach & Basil 330Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pear Cider with Peach & Basil flavouring.
  • Tasting Notes:
  • Appearance; crystal clear, soft yellow
  • Aroma: peach, hint of basil, white wine
  • Taste: peach, subtle basil, soft dry acidity
  • Finish: as above
  • Food Pairing Suggestions:
  • Vanilla and strawberry (or Peach) cheesecake
  • Strawberry basil black pepper panna cotta
  • For spirit pairing, use a white rum of your choice.
  • Cocktail - Peach Muddler
  • 4 peach slices
  • 25ml dry gin
  • 25ml fresh lemon juice
  • 330ml Rekorderlig Peach-Basil
  • ***
  • Excluding the cider, shake all ingredients and pour into a Rekorderlig Botanicals Goblet.
  • Fill up with ice and top with the Rekorderlig Peach-Basil cider.
  • Garnish with basil
  • Rekorderlig Botanicals Peach-Basil, is a Pear cider with a fresh tangy flavour created through a deep peach fragrance with light basil notes. This cider delivers strongly on refreshment with a subtle aftertaste.
  • Recreate our serving ritual, and garnish with ice, a sprig of basil and a wedge of lemon.
  • Our cider was first created in 1999 with the purest spring water from Vimmerby, Sweden, where it is still made today by Abro Bryggeri. From its humble Swedish roots, Rekorderlig has retained its dependable honesty to become a much-loved, fourth generation family-brewed cider. Rekorderlig continues to excite consumers in new countries while strongly maintaining its proud Swedish heritage and identity that sets it apart from others. Enjoyed by those who yearn for something refreshingly different, join Rekorderlig on a journey of exploration, innovation and invigoration.
  • Pear cider blended with peach and infused with a hint of basil
  • Made from pure Swedish spring water
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Åbro Bryggeri,
  • Vimmerby,
  • Sweden.
  • For:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI Calls charged at a standard rate to UK)

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Rekorderlig Rhubarb Lemon Mint Cider 330Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Rekorderlig Blackberry & Violet Cider 330Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Kopparberg Spiced Apple 500Ml

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Old Mout Cider Pineapple & Raspberry 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.20
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here