Tesco Gravy 500G

Write a review
Tesco Gravy 500G
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy139kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A gravy made with onions, Merlot red wine, vegetable stock, roast garlic purée and thyme.
  Smooth & silky Made with Merlot, roast garlic and thyme for a balanced flavour
  • Smooth & silky Made with Merlot, roast garlic and thyme for a balanced flavour
  • Smooth & silky
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Merlot Red Wine (5%), Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Carrot, Celery, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
Caution
When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing. Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try - Pairing with a roast dinner or a toad in the hole.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy139kJ / 33kcal139kJ / 33kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g4.0g
Sugars2.3g2.3g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Strange texture, more like soup.

1 stars

Strange texture, more like soup.

