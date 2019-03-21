Tesco Gravy 500G

Strange texture, more like soup.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Merlot Red Wine (5%), Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Carrot, Celery, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
Caution
When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing. Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 5 servings
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|139kJ / 33kcal
|139kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
