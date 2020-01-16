Calcot Manor Relaxing Pamper Gift Set

Product Description
- Calcot Manor Rel
- "Take a little bit of time to be kind to yourself each day because you are amazing"
- Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds. No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
- Luxury award-winning spa
- Pack size: 678G
Information
Ingredients
The Perfect Day Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citral, CI 16035, CI 19140, The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Body Balm: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Propylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, CI 16035, CI 19140, The Beautiful Sleep Bath Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Extract, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090, The Beautiful Sleep Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Parfum, The Perfect Day Body Scrub: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Jojoba Wax, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 77499, CI 16035, CI 19140, The Calm Mind Bath Essence: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 19140, CI 16035, The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Bath Float: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, CI 17200, CI 16035
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- The Perfect Day Hand & Body Lotion
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Apply generously and massage gently into hands and body. Pay particular attention to backs of hands and dry areas for gorgeously scented and revitalised skin.
- The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Body Balm
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Apply liberally to the whole body and massage in gently as you breath in the calming scent of Orange Blossom and Wild Rose. For ultra silky-smooth skin, use after exfoliating.
- The Beautiful Sleep Bath Gel
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet Dreams.
- The Beautiful Sleep Bath Salts
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.
- The Perfect Day Body Scrub
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Massage in a circular motion onto damp skin, rinse and pat gently with a towel to dry. For more intensive exfoliation use on dry skin before showering.
- The Calm Mind Bath Essence
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- At the end of a stressful day, add to warm, running water. Lie back and let the fragrant essences soothe your mind, while the soft bubbles gently cleanse your skin.
- The Ultimate Pamper De-Stress Shower Wash
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- Lie back in the soft bubbles, close your eyes and breathe in the calming scent of Orange Blossom and Wild Rose. Wrap yourself in a warm towel and relax.
Warnings
- SECURITY PROTECTED
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water.
- Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Elsam International Ltd,
- London,
- N3 1LQ.
Return to
- Elsam International Ltd,
- London,
- N3 1LQ.
Safety information
