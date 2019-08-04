Tesco Mixed Berry Helter Skelter Lollies 350Ml

Well Helter Skelter it's Berry delicious!!!
Great quality for money! The texture of ice is silky smooth and because there isn't the roughness you normal sense with ice-lollies, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's more like an ice-cream lolly! it really tantalises the taste buds as your mouth waters to the rich, and not too sweet flavours of the berries...AWESOME! Definitely surprised me at how delicious it taste, very moreish. I don't even care much for berry flavoured desserts, but I do make exceptions and this is one of them, I wouldn't have found my new favourite ice-lollies if I wasn't the type of person to try out things I never had before. I'll definitely be stacking this up in the freezer for xmas! Lol
Kids think they are great
Great taste and the texture is fabulous
These are one of my favorite Ice Lollies and decently priced. They have a great taste and the ice is like eating a solid slush. The ice melts away in your mouth and is almost 'chewable'. I love these lollies. I prefer this flavour to the other two in this series of lollies.