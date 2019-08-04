By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Berry Helter Skelter Lollies 350Ml

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Berry Helter Skelter Lollies 350Ml
£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml
One lolly
  • Energy330kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 104kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of strawberry, raspberry, blackcurrant and blueberry flavoured ice lollies made with fruit purée and fruit juice from concentrate.
  • Twisted layers of fruity ice for a refreshing treat
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée (2.5%), Dextrose, Raspberry Purée (1%), Fructose, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Blueberry Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts..

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 70ml e (350ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (75g)
Energy440kJ / 104kcal330kJ / 78kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate25.5g19.2g
Sugars17.3g12.9g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Well Helter Skelter it's Berry delicious!!!

5 stars

Great quality for money! The texture of ice is silky smooth and because there isn't the roughness you normal sense with ice-lollies, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's more like an ice-cream lolly! it really tantalises the taste buds as your mouth waters to the rich, and not too sweet flavours of the berries...AWESOME! Definitely surprised me at how delicious it taste, very moreish. I don't even care much for berry flavoured desserts, but I do make exceptions and this is one of them, I wouldn't have found my new favourite ice-lollies if I wasn't the type of person to try out things I never had before. I'll definitely be stacking this up in the freezer for xmas! Lol

Kids think they are great

5 stars

Kids think they are great

Great taste and the texture is fabulous

5 stars

These are one of my favorite Ice Lollies and decently priced. They have a great taste and the ice is like eating a solid slush. The ice melts away in your mouth and is almost 'chewable'. I love these lollies. I prefer this flavour to the other two in this series of lollies.

