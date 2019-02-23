L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Shampoo 300Ml

BEAWARE this product has WHEAT AND CORN IN , awful
BEAWARE this product has WHEAT AND CORN IN , awful for allergic reactions if u r allergic to either or celiac , I was so disappointed as it looked so nice! CLEARER LABELLING LIJE FOOD IS NEEDED
Love this shampoo, I have used it to death! I have super long hair and this helps it stay healthy and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The shampoo, along with the rest of the range, has had great results for me so far. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really love this, hair feel so good, soft and light after a wash and condition and it’s great for me as I’m trying to grow my hair, I’m loving this I plan to buy another when it’s finished [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Dream Lengths collection is amazing. The shampoo looks great and smells wonderful. I'd recommend it to everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This shampoo smells amazing. Has s luxurious texture to it, lathers well and left my hair feeling squeaky clean. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great new shampoo range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt after using it for a month with the conditioner and the mask, my length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This shampoo smells amazing and make my hair feel softer and less frizzy. However I’m not sure if it helps with split ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells gorgeous, has a shimmer to it and doesn't make my hair greasy too quickly. Hair feels nice afterwards too. Can't comment on it's hair protection benefits as it's too early! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]