L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Hair Shampoo 300Ml

4.5(89)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo
  • Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths?
  • The longer your hair gets, the more it goes through and the more damaged it becomes. Split ends appear and you feel like you need to trim your tips. What if you could protect your hair and help reinforce its lengths?
  • Our creamy, caring shampoo is enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil. The formula cleanses and helps to reinforce the hair. It helps to protect against breakage* and reduces the appearance of split ends**.
  • *Instrumental test after 10 applications of Dream Lengths Shampoo on bleached hair.
  • **After using Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner
  • L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream
  • For long, damaged hair
  • Enriched with Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil
  • Creamy, caring formula
  • Helps to reinforce the hair to protect against breakage
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

1199524 C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Mica, Coco Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L. C215722/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet hair, massage into a lather and then rinse. Follow with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml

89 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

BEAWARE this product has WHEAT AND CORN IN , awful

1 stars

BEAWARE this product has WHEAT AND CORN IN , awful for allergic reactions if u r allergic to either or celiac , I was so disappointed as it looked so nice! CLEARER LABELLING LIJE FOOD IS NEEDED

Love this shampoo, I have used it to death! I have

5 stars

Love this shampoo, I have used it to death! I have super long hair and this helps it stay healthy and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The shampoo, along with the rest of the range, has

5 stars

The shampoo, along with the rest of the range, has had great results for me so far. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really love this, hair feel so good, soft and ligh

5 stars

Really love this, hair feel so good, soft and light after a wash and condition and it’s great for me as I’m trying to grow my hair, I’m loving this I plan to buy another when it’s finished [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Dream Lengths collection is amazing. The shamp

5 stars

The Dream Lengths collection is amazing. The shampoo looks great and smells wonderful. I'd recommend it to everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This shampoo smells amazing. Has s luxurious textu

4 stars

This shampoo smells amazing. Has s luxurious texture to it, lathers well and left my hair feeling squeaky clean. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great new shampoo range, amazing smell and texture

5 stars

Great new shampoo range, amazing smell and texture. It does what it says ... I felt after using it for a month with the conditioner and the mask, my length gone longer than usual. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this range. I have found my hair is more mo

5 stars

I love this range. I have found my hair is more moisturised and conditioned without being weighed down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This shampoo smells amazing and make my hair feel

4 stars

This shampoo smells amazing and make my hair feel softer and less frizzy. However I’m not sure if it helps with split ends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells gorgeous, has a shimmer to it and doesn't m

4 stars

Smells gorgeous, has a shimmer to it and doesn't make my hair greasy too quickly. Hair feels nice afterwards too. Can't comment on it's hair protection benefits as it's too early! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

