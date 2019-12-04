Tropicana Juice Essentials Raspberry 750Ml

Great flavour and very refreshing
Quite expensive but delicious - so refreshing. I am completely hooked now on this flavour and will definitely be trying the others.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213 kJ
Red Grape Juice, Apple Juice (38%), White Grape Juice (10%), Raspberry Puree (8%), Acerola Puree (1.5%), Blueberry Puree (1.5%)
Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.
This bottle contains 5 servings
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml2 (%*)
|Energy
|213 kJ
|320 kJ
|50 kcal
|75 kcal (4 %)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|of which sugars1
|11g
|17g (19%)
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%)
|45mg (56%)
|1Contains only naturally occurring sugars
|2Average serving. This bottle contains 5 servings
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
