Tropicana Juice Essentials Raspberry 750Ml

Tropicana Juice Essentials Raspberry 750Ml
£ 2.99
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Each 150ml contains
  • Energy320kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17g
    19%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213 kJ

Product Description

  • Blend of six fruit juices.
  • - A delicious Tropicana blend of red and white grapes, apple, raspberry, acerola and blueberry
  • - Bursting with the taste of mixed fruit, Berry Boost helps maintain your health
  • - A tasty source of vitamin C, Berry Boost contributes to the protection of cell from oxidative stress
  • - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Red Grape Juice, Apple Juice (38%), White Grape Juice (10%), Raspberry Puree (8%), Acerola Puree (1.5%), Blueberry Puree (1.5%)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Separation is natural. Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (%*)Per 150ml2 (%*)
Energy 213 kJ320 kJ
-50 kcal75 kcal (4 %)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 12g18g
of which sugars111g17g (19%)
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0.2g0.3g
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 30mg (38%)45mg (56%)
1Contains only naturally occurring sugars--
2Average serving. This bottle contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Great flavour and very refreshing

5 stars

Quite expensive but delicious - so refreshing. I am completely hooked now on this flavour and will definitely be trying the others.

