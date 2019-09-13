By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swizzels Chew Crew 180G

Swizzels Chew Crew 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Family Favourite Chews
  • swizzels.com/wecare
  • An assortment of family favourite Swizzels chewy sweets. Whether it's a film night in or a journey in the car, Chew Crew has the perfect selection of chewy sweets for you to enjoy.
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • A chunky collection of chompable chews
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx 18 chews

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1802kJ/426kcal
Fat 8.7g
- of which Saturates 5.6g
Carbohydrate85.4g
- of which Sugars83.2g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.2g

Safety information

