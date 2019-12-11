By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
  • www.swizzels.com/wecare
  • An assortment of family favourite Swizzels sweets. Whether it's a film night in or a journey in the car, a Bumper Bag is the perfect addition for your sweet tooth!
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Approx 18 sweets
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • Bursting with all your favourites
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Cooper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1712kJ/404kcal
Fat 4.0g
- of which Saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 90.8g
- of which Sugars 89.1g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.5g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Swizzels Squashies Bubblegum 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here