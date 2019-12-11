Swizzels Bumper Bag 180G

Product Description
- An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
- An assortment of family favourite Swizzels sweets. Whether it's a film night in or a journey in the car, a Bumper Bag is the perfect addition for your sweet tooth!
- Swizzels, loved since 1928.
- Approx 18 sweets
- Contents may not include all those shown
- Bursting with all your favourites
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 180g
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Cooper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
- Contains: Soya
Made in the U.K.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard.
- Not suitable for children under 36 months.
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1712kJ/404kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|- of which Saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|90.8g
|- of which Sugars
|89.1g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
