Dr Beckmann Glow White Ultra 2X40g
Product Description
- Glowhite Ultra 2 In-Wash Sachets
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- Not just white...
- It's a frustrating fact - white fabrics go grey as frequent washing and lower temperatures take their toll whilst over time they can turn an unsightly yellow.
- Dr. Beckmann Glowhite Ultra's intensive formula removes the greying and yellowing, delivering a maximum ultra whitening result.
- ...but Ultra white!
- Who is Dr. Beckmann?
- In this corporate world we live in, it's nice to know that ACDOCO remains a family owned and controlled business, as it has been since 1919. And as one of the Company's owners, Dr. Beckmann personally remains dedicated towards caring about and solving the most difficult problems associated with laundry, textiles and household cleaning.
- It is very simple... if it says Dr. Beckmann of the pack, then you know it works, because we care about cleaning.
- Restores lost whiteness
- It works... bringing whites back to life
- 2 in-wash sachets intensive formula
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Contains amongst other ingredients: 15 - 30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants and Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use - Please read important information before use
- Simply pop a sachet into the back of the machine drum on top of the laundry, then add your Usual washing detergent as normal.
- Wash as normal - the intensive formula is effective on a wide variety of fabrics and works from 20°C upwards.
- For large wash loads or where an intensive treatment is required, use both sachets. Always remember to remove and dispose of the empty sachet(s) at the end of the wash.
- Important Information
- Always check the wash care label and machine instructions before you wash. Suitable for washing white garments with colour. Wash matching pieces together. Always remove empty sachet at the end of the wash cycle. Suitable for all temperatures and washable, colourfast items.
Warnings
- Dr. Beckmann Glowhite Ultra
- Warning: Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If in Eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists. Get medical advice/attention.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- ACDOCO,
- Manchester,
- M44 5AX.
Return to
- For expert advice write to: Helen Why at Customer Service Dept,
- ACDOCO,
- Manchester,
- M44 5AX.
- E-mail: helen@acdoco.com
- www.dr-beckmann.co.uk
- www.acdoco.com
- Tel: 0845 017 8000
Net Contents
2 x 40g ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
