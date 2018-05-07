Tesco Beach Shelter Orange

Easy and effective
Bought this for use on holiday with husband and 7 month old baby. We used it at the beach a couple of times. Very easy to put up with two people but I also put it up myself on one occasion and it took me 7-8 minutes. Neat when folded and fits fine in bag. Included are tent pegs which was a nice surprise as that wasn't stated in the product description. I've seen worse quality for dearer so I'd say this beach shelter is excellent value. Only gripe I have with it is that the seams could be better enforced as there is already a small hole forming in one corner. However it didn't affect use.