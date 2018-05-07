By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beach Shelter Orange
  • - Fibreglass frame and polyester outer material
  • - 400mm waterproof rating and SPF 50 protection
  • - Assembled dimensions: W115cm x H210cm x D115cm
  • - Unassembled dimensions: H9.5cm x W60cm x D13cm with drawstring bag
  • For long days by the sea, this Tesco beach shelter is ideal. With a fibreglass frame and polyester outer, it is lightweight and easy to assemble. The tent is waterproof with a rating of 400mm and a SPF protection of SPF 50, shielding you from the wind, rain or the sun. A polyethylene ground sheet makes it great for picnics, playing in the garden or for days at the beach.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Easy and effective

5 stars

Bought this for use on holiday with husband and 7 month old baby. We used it at the beach a couple of times. Very easy to put up with two people but I also put it up myself on one occasion and it took me 7-8 minutes. Neat when folded and fits fine in bag. Included are tent pegs which was a nice surprise as that wasn't stated in the product description. I've seen worse quality for dearer so I'd say this beach shelter is excellent value. Only gripe I have with it is that the seams could be better enforced as there is already a small hole forming in one corner. However it didn't affect use.

