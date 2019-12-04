Tesco Cider & Mustard Sauce 180G

- Energy348kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 93kcal
Product Description
- A cream sauce with cider, Bramley apple, coarse grain and Dijon mustard.
- Sweet & warming Made with coarse grain mustard and Kentish cider for a sweet flavour
- Sweet & warming
- Made with coarse grain mustard and Kentish cider for a sweet flavour
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Single Cream (Milk) (22%), Kentish Cider (15%), Onion, Bramley Apple (3.5%), Cornflour (Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Seed, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.
Kentish Cider contains: Cider, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove all packaging.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Packaging not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stir continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try - Pairing with pork or chicken and mash.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack 990g)
|Energy
|386kJ / 93kcal
|348kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
