Bt Advanced Phone Single

Product Description
- Block up to 1000 individual numbers
- Do not disturb option - blocks all calls except VIP's
- Save up to 200 contacts
- - Handsfree and volume control
- - 1.8 inch backlit screen and records up to 30 minutes of messages
- Powered by trueCall's award winning technology you'll have complete control over which calls you want to take and those you want to block. Avoid unwanted calls and block up to 1000 specific numbers or use Do Not Disturb to silence your calls. (N.B you must subscribe to a Caller Display service from your network provider for nuisance calls blocking, text messaging and visual voicemail features. Charges may apply)
