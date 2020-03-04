Fairy Non Biological Washing Liquid 1.995L 57 Washes

Very pleased to see that the "flip top" cap,which
Very pleased to see that the "flip top" cap,which I found very difficult to open, has been modified to a "screw on" cap. Much more sensible for a great product.
I have used Fairy for washing clothes since my son was born in 1987 it is amazing and gentle on skin from birth to elderly. Use it you wont regret it and the smell when used with the Fabric Conditioner is fabulous and long lasting. I will not use anything else Fairy is my go to always.
My sons have eczema and fairy non bio is the only thing I use to clean the whole Family’s clothes it is very good and cleans our clothes well
I Always Use This On My Babies Clothes & Bedding it is lovely for her soft skin. It Smells amazing
Great cleaning doesn’t fade you washing!washing smells clean.Removes all stains ?
Used this when my son was a baby and now I use this for my twin granddaughters as its smells so soothing and leaves your laundry super super soft, never fails me. I use a variety of products and this is one of my favourite
I suffer from really sensitive skin and this is the only product that does not irritate my skin I LOVE it
This product is excellent it’s not harsh on sensitive skin we have sensitive skin and allergies sorisus and urticaria And it’s gentle on our skin and does not cause flare ups Nice smell and washes clothes and gets stains out
I am surprised by the 5 star reviews here, I used this for the first time recently (as I put it into my basket, my sister said "I don't like that"). It was on offer and thought I would try it anyway. It was ok, was nothing special, did not clean my clothes any better than other branded products. The smell was ok, the softness was ok, it was just ok I would probably choose other brands over this next time, but I would not rule it out completely.
I have used this for all 3 of my babies and also use it on my own clothes. Literally love the smell. The best for babies wouldnt use anything else!