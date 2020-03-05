Ariel Colour Washing Liquid 1.995L 57 Washes

Excellent!
Very good and smells lovely and soft on you skin as one of the most beautiful thing is the smell coming off your cloths
Excellent!
Couldnt live without my ariel always struggled to get stains out kids and partner but been using for few years now never looked back
Excellent!
A great product,I have always used the non bio.. when the kids where I had to watch there skin .. Now they use the product in there own homes . Leaves your clothes smelling lovely and fresh . easy to use with the little pods that come with the products . Highly recommend
Great!
value to money spent ,great consistency of the liquid, not too liquidy
Great!
A great product, I usually go for the colour version to protect my clothes more. It also works well in a lukewarm hand wash and university laundrette style machines - even though they recommend a powder! I have to say that I am not sure if it fully gets out deodorant, but I might have to blame the washing machines for that one. Really recommend and love the dosing cap!
Excellent!
After using it. I can't choose other. I got once , my husband bring it. But smell really Good, wash better, long last, good for washing machine. Thanks Aerial
Excellent!
Excellent for stain removal, feel as though my washing is always cleaner after using ariel
Excellent!
I love Ariel liquid. I get excellent cleaning results with every wash whatever the colours or fabrics.The washing always smells lovely and fresh too.
Good!
It's good product. Easy of use as well. easily removes stains. I recomended
Excellent!
I love my liquids when comes 2 washing. Delicate skin but ariel doesnt affect me. Its very good n 1 of a top brand. Does what it says any temp. Especially good 4 whites! leaves clothes clean and smelling lovely and fresh, some might find scent slightly overpowering.