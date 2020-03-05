By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ariel Colour Washing Liquid 1.995L 57 Washes

5(254)Write a review
Ariel Colour Washing Liquid 1.995L 57 Washes
£ 9.00
£4.52/litre
  • Ariel Colour washing liquid gives you outstanding stain removal in the first wash. Although Ariel is tough on stains, it is very gentle on clothes and keeps colours vibrant. Unlike washing powder, Ariel washing liquid gets to work right at the heart of the wash. It removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours, leaving your coloured clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean.
  • For best results, insert the cap filled with the detergent into your washing machine drum. For an extra boost of freshness and softness, use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables. Ariel Colour is also available in washing powder & pods.
  • Outstanding stain removal in the 1st wash
  • Removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours
  • Keeps your colored clothes vibrant
  • Leaves clothes smelling extra fresh and clean
  • Brilliant cleaning on whites & colours even in a cold wash
  • Reduces the grip for dirt and for stains to set in
  • Ariel Colour is also available in washing powder & pods
  • Pack size: 1.995L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Limonene

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1.995l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

254 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good and smells lovely and soft on you skin as one of the most beautiful thing is the smell coming off your cloths

Excellent!

5 stars

Couldnt live without my ariel always struggled to get stains out kids and partner but been using for few years now never looked back

Excellent!

5 stars

A great product,I have always used the non bio.. when the kids where I had to watch there skin .. Now they use the product in there own homes . Leaves your clothes smelling lovely and fresh . easy to use with the little pods that come with the products . Highly recommend

Great!

4 stars

value to money spent ,great consistency of the liquid, not too liquidy

Great!

4 stars

A great product, I usually go for the colour version to protect my clothes more. It also works well in a lukewarm hand wash and university laundrette style machines - even though they recommend a powder! I have to say that I am not sure if it fully gets out deodorant, but I might have to blame the washing machines for that one. Really recommend and love the dosing cap!

Excellent!

5 stars

After using it. I can't choose other. I got once , my husband bring it. But smell really Good, wash better, long last, good for washing machine. Thanks Aerial

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent for stain removal, feel as though my washing is always cleaner after using ariel

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Ariel liquid. I get excellent cleaning results with every wash whatever the colours or fabrics.The washing always smells lovely and fresh too.

Good!

3 stars

It's good product. Easy of use as well. easily removes stains. I recomended

Excellent!

5 stars

I love my liquids when comes 2 washing. Delicate skin but ariel doesnt affect me. Its very good n 1 of a top brand. Does what it says any temp. Especially good 4 whites! leaves clothes clean and smelling lovely and fresh, some might find scent slightly overpowering.

1-10 of 254 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

£ 2.50
£2.11/litre

Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Cotton 1.5 L

£ 4.50
£3.00/litre

Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

£ 2.50
£2.11/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here