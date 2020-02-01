Surf Caribbean Crush Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml

Nice Scent
I like trying new scent & Surf Caribbean Crush Washing Liquid has a nice scent too. It’s strong & leave clothes smelling nice after washes. I would definitely use it again if they were to have it in pods as I prefer using pods for my laundry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
I am in love with this laundry softener, I usually find with other ones I buy, the clothes smell nice when they come out wet, but the minute they dry they don’t smell of anything. However since using this my clothes smell of it for ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this!
I am really impressed with this. it washes well and removes stain and has the most gorgeous smell afterwards! I am a bit funny with non traditional washing smells, but i;ve been won over by this. Shall definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
like summer in a bottle
as soon as you open this bottle of washing liquid it just reminds me of the summer, the scent is gorgeous. it washes my clothes really well and just smells fantastic. very easy to use just pour liquid into the cap and use. my clothes feel soft and clean after washing and the smell is just amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells unreal
I'm obsessed with using this now my clothes feel so soft the house smells amazing because of it and the clothes stay smelling fresh for ages to. Literally only need a cap full in the draw! I love people commenting how good my clothes smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells fresh
I absolutely Love surf laundry products, and this is no exception it smells great and leaves my clothes fresh and clean. It's a Good sized bottle and great design. I would definitely recommend anyone's o try this new scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing fragrance
This left my clothes smelling absolutely fantastic. It smelled actually like holiday and I love using it to wash all of my clothes. I can't wait to try the other fragrances in this selection and see if they are as good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!
This smells absolutely amazing even before you put it in the washing machine! Clothes came out clean and smelling great! The smell lingers on the clothes for a while afterwards. Who needs perfume now? Not me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells beautiful
Love the smell of this! It makes my clothes smell so fresh. I love the way it makes my clothes feel too. My clothes come out the wash smelling fresh and clean! I will repurchase this for sure. It doesn’t leave my washing machine drawer clogged up either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great liquid wash
This surf liquid wash is great. I really like the fragrance of it and the scent remains on clothing for long after which I really love. It thoroughly washes laundry and leaves it looking and feeling fresh and fragranced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]