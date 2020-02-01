By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf Caribbean Crush Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
Surf Caribbean Crush Washing Liquid 25 Wash 875Ml
£ 3.00
£3.43/litre
  • Surf Caribbean Crush is a gorgeous mix of exotic fruits and floral notes. The scent of wild berries, juicy tropical fruits and mandarin blend beautifully with a floral heart of gardenia and jasmine to whisk you off to a Caribbean island. The bottom notes of caramel and amber give an extra hint of luxury. Every day will feel like a holiday when your clothes smell of fabulous Caribbean Crush!
  • Surf Caribbean Crush with its exotic fragrance is available in washing liquid and washing powder and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Surf liquid is suitable for cold washes. It delivers excellent fragrance and brilliant cleaning, and can also be used for pretreating. To use Surf liquid effectively, pour into the dosing ball provided and then place this in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 35ml Surf liquid for standard loads (4-5kg) and soft/medium water. Use 52ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water.
  • For burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
  • A Fruity, Floral, Caribbean inspired fragrance
  • Brilliantly clean laundry every time
  • We have outstanding results, even in a quick wash
  • Also available in powder
  • UK’s No.1 fragrance detergent brand
  • Pack size: 875ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15% - Anionic surfactants. <5% - Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, ButylphenylMethylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50˚c. Do not use on silk and wool. For hand wash dilute 17ml detergent in 5l water. For heavy soiling wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temperature use a non-delicate cycle for best results

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: pre-sort: always check the article's care label and follow washing instruction. Separate white colours, light colours and dark colours. How to get great results: we recommend using this powder in the dispenser drawer. Do not overload your washing machine. When handwashing, dissolve the powder completely. Do not use a paste of powder and water to treat stains. Do not wash same resistant fabrics in hot water i.E. 50°C. Always check the article's care label and follow washing instruction. For best protection of coloured articles, use persil colour. Do not use this product on silk & wool. For these fabrics was recommended persil silk & wool. Do not soak non-colourfast or flame resistants fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners. Do check the colourfastness of any new coloured articles. If you have doubts, hand wash quickly and separately using an appropriate product. A biological product contains enzymes. These enzymes are highly efficient stain removal ingredients that work at low temperatures

Warnings

  • Warning: causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to environment. Dispose of used up container in accordance with local regulations. Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

875 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice Scent

5 stars

I like trying new scent & Surf Caribbean Crush Washing Liquid has a nice scent too. It’s strong & leave clothes smelling nice after washes. I would definitely use it again if they were to have it in pods as I prefer using pods for my laundry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

I am in love with this laundry softener, I usually find with other ones I buy, the clothes smell nice when they come out wet, but the minute they dry they don’t smell of anything. However since using this my clothes smell of it for ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this!

5 stars

I am really impressed with this. it washes well and removes stain and has the most gorgeous smell afterwards! I am a bit funny with non traditional washing smells, but i;ve been won over by this. Shall definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

like summer in a bottle

5 stars

as soon as you open this bottle of washing liquid it just reminds me of the summer, the scent is gorgeous. it washes my clothes really well and just smells fantastic. very easy to use just pour liquid into the cap and use. my clothes feel soft and clean after washing and the smell is just amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells unreal

5 stars

I'm obsessed with using this now my clothes feel so soft the house smells amazing because of it and the clothes stay smelling fresh for ages to. Literally only need a cap full in the draw! I love people commenting how good my clothes smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh

5 stars

I absolutely Love surf laundry products, and this is no exception it smells great and leaves my clothes fresh and clean. It's a Good sized bottle and great design. I would definitely recommend anyone's o try this new scent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing fragrance

5 stars

This left my clothes smelling absolutely fantastic. It smelled actually like holiday and I love using it to wash all of my clothes. I can't wait to try the other fragrances in this selection and see if they are as good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

This smells absolutely amazing even before you put it in the washing machine! Clothes came out clean and smelling great! The smell lingers on the clothes for a while afterwards. Who needs perfume now? Not me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful

5 stars

Love the smell of this! It makes my clothes smell so fresh. I love the way it makes my clothes feel too. My clothes come out the wash smelling fresh and clean! I will repurchase this for sure. It doesn’t leave my washing machine drawer clogged up either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great liquid wash

5 stars

This surf liquid wash is great. I really like the fragrance of it and the scent remains on clothing for long after which I really love. It thoroughly washes laundry and leaves it looking and feeling fresh and fragranced. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

