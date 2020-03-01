By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bold 2 In 1 Bloom & Poppy Wash Gel 38 Washes 1406Ml

Bold 2 In 1 Bloom & Poppy Wash Gel 38 Washes 1406Ml
£ 5.00
£3.56/litre
  • Our Boldest Freshness even in a COLD WASH. If summer had a scent, this would be it. Vibrant, happy, beautiful and uplifting, this Bold washing detergent enrobes your clothes with the smell of flowers in the sun. And even better, it doesn’t end come September. Give your senses bursts of delight with this beautiful scent of Bold washing detergent which is a blend of yellow poppy, vibrant yuzu blossom and acacha mixed with lush floral notes, making you feel energized and ready to face the world. And if you want even more of the scent you love, use Lenor fabric conditioner with your favorite Bold detergent. Designed by Lenor Perfume Experts, Bold Sparkling Bloom & Yellow Poppy was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Sparkling Bloom & Yellow Poppy for irresistible scent experience. 38 washes based on 37ml per wash.
  • Our Boldest Freshness even in a cold wahs
  • Bold 2in1 Washing Gel deeply clean your clothes for brilliant results
  • Irresistible scents, designed by Lenor Perfume Experts
  • For a rich luxury scent
  • Created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Sparkling Bloom & Yellow Poppy fabric conditioner
  • Also available in washing powder, washing liquid & washing pods
  • Pack size: 1406ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1406 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product, I've used the bold 2 in 1 gel for years but the sparkling bloom is definitely my favourite! Can use it on a 30 degree wash and it still brings the clothes out clean and smelling delightful love love love

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this scent!! I tend to prefer liquid as I find that gels leave residue but this doesn’t leave any residue at all!! And I fjnd I’m not using as much in a wash as I would with a liquid.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my favourite scent, I live them all but this is the one I can smell all the time. Fragrance lasts for ages

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves the clothes feeling soft and an amazing smell

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this scent regularly, smells amazing. This one of my favourite scents

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this detergent! Smells amazing and super easy to use. Also great with small wash loads, I just pop half the amount in and works perfectly. I always put extra conditioner in for softness especially when washing bedding and towels.

Excellent!

5 stars

My go to product! Love this product 2 in 1 saves me buying 2 products. My laundry always smells amazing too

Excellent!

5 stars

Such a beautiful scent! Great value for money, I find this lasts ages!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this long lasting scent. Brings up the clothes clean too

Excellent!

5 stars

My absolute fave scent, love this gel! Always makes clothes smell fresh and clean

