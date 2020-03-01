Bold 2 In 1 Bloom & Poppy Wash Gel 38 Washes 1406Ml

Excellent!
I love this product, I've used the bold 2 in 1 gel for years but the sparkling bloom is definitely my favourite! Can use it on a 30 degree wash and it still brings the clothes out clean and smelling delightful love love love
Excellent!
I love this scent!! I tend to prefer liquid as I find that gels leave residue but this doesn’t leave any residue at all!! And I fjnd I’m not using as much in a wash as I would with a liquid.
Excellent!
This is my favourite scent, I live them all but this is the one I can smell all the time. Fragrance lasts for ages
Excellent!
Leaves the clothes feeling soft and an amazing smell
Excellent!
I use this scent regularly, smells amazing. This one of my favourite scents
Excellent!
Love this detergent! Smells amazing and super easy to use. Also great with small wash loads, I just pop half the amount in and works perfectly. I always put extra conditioner in for softness especially when washing bedding and towels.
Excellent!
My go to product! Love this product 2 in 1 saves me buying 2 products. My laundry always smells amazing too
Excellent!
Such a beautiful scent! Great value for money, I find this lasts ages!
Excellent!
Love this long lasting scent. Brings up the clothes clean too
Excellent!
My absolute fave scent, love this gel! Always makes clothes smell fresh and clean