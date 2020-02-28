By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Non Biological Washing Gel 1406Ml 38 Washes

5(1599)Write a review
Fairy Non Biological Washing Gel 1406Ml 38 Washes
£ 8.00
£0.57/100ml
  • Discover the power of gentle care in a cold wash with Fairy Non Bio Washing Liquid. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin. Fairy Non Bio leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin even in a cold wash. Its viscuous formula makes Fairy Non Bio Gel easy to use - just pop the right amount in the attached dosing cap, and add that direct to the heart of your wash, so all those magical Fairy ingredients can get to work straight away. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 38 washes based on 50ml per wash. *Online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle Clean even in a Cold Wash
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Awarded with the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Huggably soft for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 1406ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic surfactants; <5% Non-ionic surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap; Optical brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfumes.

Warnings

  Biological Laundry Gel. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. IF SWALLOWED: call a POISON CENTER/ doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective washing powder can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

Return to

  • (UK) Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 015 7412 (IE) 1800 509 083

Net Contents

1.406l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Biological Laundry Gel. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. IF SWALLOWED: call a POISON CENTER/ doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective washing powder can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

1599 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used Fairy for washing clothes since my son was born in 1987 it is amazing and gentle on skin from birth to elderly. Use it you wont regret it and the smell when used with the Fabric Conditioner is fabulous and long lasting. I will not use anything else Fairy is my go to always.

Excellent!

5 stars

My sons have eczema and fairy non bio is the only thing I use to clean the whole Family’s clothes it is very good and cleans our clothes well

Excellent!

5 stars

I Always Use This On My Babies Clothes & Bedding it is lovely for her soft skin. It Smells amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Great cleaning doesn’t fade you washing!washing smells clean.Removes all stains ?

Excellent!

5 stars

Used this when my son was a baby and now I use this for my twin granddaughters as its smells so soothing and leaves your laundry super super soft, never fails me. I use a variety of products and this is one of my favourite

Excellent!

5 stars

I suffer from really sensitive skin and this is the only product that does not irritate my skin I LOVE it

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is excellent it’s not harsh on sensitive skin we have sensitive skin and allergies sorisus and urticaria And it’s gentle on our skin and does not cause flare ups Nice smell and washes clothes and gets stains out

Good!

3 stars

I am surprised by the 5 star reviews here, I used this for the first time recently (as I put it into my basket, my sister said "I don't like that"). It was on offer and thought I would try it anyway. It was ok, was nothing special, did not clean my clothes any better than other branded products. The smell was ok, the softness was ok, it was just ok I would probably choose other brands over this next time, but I would not rule it out completely.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used this for all 3 of my babies and also use it on my own clothes. Literally love the smell. The best for babies wouldnt use anything else!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the way it makes all the clothes smell amazing!

1-10 of 1599 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

