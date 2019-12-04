Tesco Non Biological Laundry Gel 28 Washes 840Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Non Bio Laundry Gel 840ml
- Gentle on sensitive skin Fast acting for a quicker wash Dermatologically tested Gentle formula
- Tesco Non-Bio Laundry Gel Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin.
- Pack size: 840ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Soap. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Optical Brightener, Perfume.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage 4-5kg Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft/Medium 30ml 30ml 30ml Hard 30ml 30ml 35ml Handwash NOT RECOMMENDED FOR HANDWASHING 6-8kg load Maximum: Fill the inner part of the dosing device to the top. 1 dose = 30ml. *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
- For best results, gel should be added directly to the drum using the dosing device provided. Do not add via washing machine drawer. Do not pre-wash. Pour gel into dosing device to the line. Place the dosing device on top of pre-sorted clothes and towards the back of the drum. Set machine running on the appropriate cycle for your clothing. Reseal the bottle and store upright. Do not put the dosing device into the dryer, and remove before the drying cycle of combination washer/dryers. Opening Instructions Remove dosing device, open lid and squeeze required amount of gel into the device. Close cap. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- Suitable for flame retardant finishes. Do not soak or wash flame retardant finishes above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.
Warnings
- DANGER
- Contains Contains MEA-C10-13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE, C12-18 PARETH-7, C14-15 PARETH-7,
- Causes serious eye damage.,
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
- Keep out of reach of children.,
- Read label before use.,
- Avoid release to the environment.,
- Wear eye protection.,
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
- Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
- Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
840ml
Safety information
- Corrosive
