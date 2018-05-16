By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Smashing Strawberry Slices 6 Pack

£ 1.75
£0.29/each
Per slice (21g)
  • Energy355kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Sponge with Strawberry Purée (2.5%), Finished with a Pink Decoration.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • 30% less sugar**
  • ** 30% less sugar compared to Mr Kipling Angel Slices.
  • Voted product of the year - Consumer survey of product innovation 2019*
  • *Winner Kids Food & Drink Category. Survey of 10,399 people in the UK & ROI by Kantar TNS
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 85 calories
  • Made with real fruit
  • Perfect for lunchboxes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Source of calcium
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Strawberry Purée, Dried Egg White, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Calcium Carbonate, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Carmine), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Strawberry Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Strawberry Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (21g)
Energy 1657kJ355kJ
-396kcal85kcal
Fat 19.6g4.2g
of which Saturates 5.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate 50.2g10.8g
of which Sugars 24.8g5.3g
Fibre 0.9g<0.5g
Protein 4.2g0.9g
Salt 0.56g0.12g
Calcium 571mg (71%RI)120mg (15%RI)
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

