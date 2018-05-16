Mr Kipling Smashing Strawberry Slices 6 Pack

- Energy355kJ 85kcal4%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Sponge with Strawberry Purée (2.5%), Finished with a Pink Decoration.
- #exceedinglygood
- 30% less sugar**
- ** 30% less sugar compared to Mr Kipling Angel Slices.
- Voted product of the year - Consumer survey of product innovation 2019*
- *Winner Kids Food & Drink Category. Survey of 10,399 people in the UK & ROI by Kantar TNS
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 85 calories
- Made with real fruit
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- No hydrogenated fat
- Source of calcium
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Strawberry Purée, Dried Egg White, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Calcium Carbonate, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Carmine), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Strawberry Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Strawberry Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (21g)
|Energy
|1657kJ
|355kJ
|-
|396kcal
|85kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|4.2g
|of which Saturates
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|50.2g
|10.8g
|of which Sugars
|24.8g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.12g
|Calcium
|571mg (71%RI)
|120mg (15%RI)
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
