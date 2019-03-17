Cadbury 12 Cupcake Platter

Delicious
These were a really nice surprise, I wasn’t sure how they would be but they went down really well. Quite expensive but on tasting worth it. More fairy cake size than cupcake but better health wise I suppose!
Store in a cool dry place.
12 x Cupcakes
Honeycomb Flavour Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (471)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (6%) [Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Honeycomb Granules (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Glazing Agent (E414)], Fat Reduced Cocoa, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Crunchie Cupcake
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2155kJ/
|8400kJ/
|-
|515kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|9.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.1g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|40.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|-
|Protein
|2.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.15g
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Flake Pieces (7%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Flavouring
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Flake Cupcake
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2030kJ/
|8400kJ/
|-
|485kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.1g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|39.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|50g
|Salt
|0.16g
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Caramel Flavour Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Salted Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Golden Syrup, Dextrose, Double Cream, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Maize Starch, Salted Butter, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Flavourings], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolates with a Soft Caramel Centre (6%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471, Soya Lecithin, E476), Maize Starch, Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Caramel Cupcake
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2080kJ/
|8400kJ/
|-
|500kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|44.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|-
|Protein
|3.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.20g
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
