Cadbury 12 Cupcake Platter

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury 12 Cupcake Platter
£ 8.50
£0.71/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, decorated with a milk chocolate flake piece. Chocolate and honeycomb flavour sponge topped with honeycomb flavour frosting, decorated with milk chocolate coated honeycomb pieces and a dusting of cocoa powder. Chocolate and caramel flavour sponge topped with caramel flavour frosting, decorated with a milk chocolate with a soft caramel centre and a milk chocolate flavour drizzle.
  • Share good times
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389
  • If purchased in the Republic of Ireland
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

12 x Cupcakes

    Information

    Ingredients

    Honeycomb Flavour Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (471)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (6%) [Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Honeycomb Granules (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Glazing Agent (E414)], Fat Reduced Cocoa, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g Crunchie CupcakeReference Intakes
    Energy 2155kJ/8400kJ/
    -515kcal2000kcal
    Fat 31.0g70g
    of which Saturates 9.2g20g
    Carbohydrate 56.1g260g
    of which Sugars 40.6g90g
    Fibre 1.1g-
    Protein 2.7g50g
    Salt 0.15g6g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Flake Pieces (7%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g Flake CupcakeReference Intakes
    Energy 2030kJ/8400kJ/
    -485kcal2000kcal
    Fat 27.0g70g
    of which Saturates 8.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 56.1g260g
    of which Sugars 39.4g90g
    Fibre 1.3g-
    Protein 3.9g50g
    Salt 0.16g6g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Caramel Flavour Frosting (43%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Salted Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Golden Syrup, Dextrose, Double Cream, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Maize Starch, Salted Butter, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Flavourings], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolates with a Soft Caramel Centre (6%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E475, E471, Soya Lecithin, E476), Maize Starch, Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g Caramel CupcakeReference Intakes
    Energy 2080kJ/8400kJ/
    -500kcal2000kcal
    Fat 27.8g70g
    of which Saturates 8.4g20g
    Carbohydrate 57.5g260g
    of which Sugars 44.7g90g
    Fibre 1.7g-
    Protein 3.5g50g
    Salt 0.20g6g
    Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

These were a really nice surprise, I wasn’t sure how they would be but they went down really well. Quite expensive but on tasting worth it. More fairy cake size than cupcake but better health wise I suppose!

