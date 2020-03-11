L'oreal Elvive Nutri Gloss Luminiser Conditioner 500Ml

Product Description
- Elvive Nutri-Gloss Luminiser High Shine Conditioner
- The Science of Dull Hair Lacking Radiance
- Over time, hair fibres can become dull due to a build-up of impurities and the hair cuticle becoming rough, which can disrupt light reflection.
- The Secret to Intense and Long-lasting Shine
- Today, professional gloss techniques are used to remove impurities from hair fibres, and coat them with a glossing polish for long-lasting, weightless luminosity. Inspired by this, L'Oréal Paris laboratories have created our first haircare range enriched with Glycogel, a glossing polish that helps hair look illuminated for 48hr* sealed in shine.
- Resurfaces the fibres: Helps to clear the fibres of impurities that disrupt light reflection. The fibres appear as if resurfaced and cuticles appear realigned, for silky smooth hair that feels deeply moisturised.
- Seals in shine: Helps seal the cuticles and coat the hair with a weightless gloss to intensify shine.
- 48hr sealed in gloss*
- *Consumer test using Nutri-Gloss Luminiser shampoo, conditioner + gloss
- Expert Tailor-made Care
- Beyond Extraordinary Hair
- Instant, shimmering shine
- 48hr sealed in gloss
- Weightless, fluid touch
- Inspired by a professional glossing technique
- Innovative Glycogel technology
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
1149666A, Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, CI 17200 / Red 33, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydrolyzed Silk, Behentrimonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycolic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C171349/1), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply onto wet hair after using Nutri-Gloss Luminiser Shampoo, focusing on the lengths and ends. To take shine to the next level, use Nutri-Gloss Luminiser Extraordinary Gloss.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml
