Fisher Price Smart Stages Puppy Sis

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Only problem I found was the inability to wash it 3 stars A Tesco Customer18th April 2019 Only problem I found was the inability to wash it for fear of ruining the talking element of it.my daughter got it filthy and as i couldnt wash it...that was the end of that Report

An educational toy that stands the test of time 5 stars Review from mattel.com 13th August 2018 From the moment we took her out of the box my daughter has loved playing with her Laugh and Learn Pup. She loves the singing (the pups voice is very clear and sweet sounding) and the buttons are very easy to press, she particularly likes the light up heart button. For a girl with a very short attention span she has spent so much time playing and cuddling the pup, and always has a big smile on her face, which is just so lovely to see. As a parent I have also been very impressed with this toy. It is educational whilst remaining fun. The pup covers numbers, colors, body parts, the alphabet and nursery rhymes. My favorite feature has to be the smart stages setting, in which you can adjust the level of learning based on your baby’s age/development, so it can really stand the test of time and proves better value for money than many toys we have purchased in the past. This feature is great for my daughter as her birthday is in January, so when she starts to tire of her toys we can move to the next level to keep things fresh and exciting and hopefully get her through the year without the need to upgrade to new toys. When we opened the pup I immediately set the level to level 3, as my daughter is 18 months old, but having tried the other stages with her, she likes those just as much and I can see her recognizing things that she has already learnt, such as body parts and nursery rhymes – this brings her so much joy, so don’t by pass the earlier stages if you have a slightly older child. To give an idea of what the levels feature I will list below: Level 1 – Basic body parts, colours and nursery rhymes Level 2 – again it touches on colours, more nursery rhymes and the body parts used for the actions And numbers Level 3 – animals sounds and actions – This level helps encourage imagination. There is a particular song on level 3 that my daughter adores, she gives her pup the biggest squeeze when it comes on, my husband and I just love to see this! It must be teaching her to use her emotions, which is quite a unique feature. Overall, I think this is a very well-designed product and great value for money. More than anything I love that she is learning whilst having fun. I will certainly be looking out for more smart stage toys in the future.

Very varied enjoyable toy! 4 stars Review from mattel.com 12th August 2018 What a wonderful surprise! This puppy has a great variety of interactive functions for the baby, doesn’t repeat too much and has been much appreciated by our young lady, we look forward to her growing with the toy and enjoying it to its full potential!

Appealing, Soft and Educational 4 stars Review from mattel.com 10th August 2018 The Smart Stages Sis is aimed at children 6-36 months old however I feel it is more beneficial to children 1 year and older. While the toy is soft and fun for younger children it doesn't really come into its own until the child is beginning to advance onto learning ABCs etc. I love that it has so many options and stages that grow with the child but it is extremely easy for my 8 month old to click onto the next stage (push and hold the paw) herself by accident so the toy begins to ask too much of her. She is not bothered by that just now but it will be a problem as she grow up and realises she doesn't know what it's asking of her. The toy seems quite durable and robust. It's bright so catches little eyes and the light up heart is intriguing. We love that it's a educational toy that is soft and not made of hard plastic. It is most definitely worth it's price tag and I'd recommend it to other parents, it's fun. Only other point that reduces the overall review, aside from the previously mentioned problem with the stage advancing button, is that the toys ear has a hard part where the button in it is and this, when being swung around by a boisterous baby, can be a little dangerous if it comes into quick contact with little (or big!) heads or faces.

Just perfect 5 stars Review from mattel.com 9th August 2018 I’m so happy I got this . My baby loves it. Can be a perfect gift as welll

Great product 4 stars Review from mattel.com 8th August 2018 My 10 month old loves this bear. She seems to find it easy to use and enjoys the light up heart. I feel its a nice light weight for small kids and the colourful features really add a nice finishing touch to it. All in all I'd reccommend purely for ease of use on its own.

Clever toy and suitable for many ages 4 stars Review from mattel.com 8th August 2018 I was hoping to find a toy to help my daughter learn basic body parts in a fun and engaging way. This toy does a great job and is easy for little ones to understand and use. I really like its volume settings (the lower setting is a great volume!) and its bright light isn’t too overwhelming. The packaging it came in was secure, but not too difficult to undo and not as wasteful as it didn’t use unnecessary amounts of plastic and cardboard. My only complaint is that it’s very girly and feeds into the complex of little girls need pink dresses and bows. That aside my girl is delighted and loving her new pal.

Brilliant 5 stars Review from tesco.com 22nd March 2018 This puppy is an update on the boy version I bought a few years ago. I particularly love that the modes of play change to adapt with your growing baby's developmental stages.

Excellent 5 stars Review from tesco.com 14th March 2018 My little girl loves it so many sounds and cute too