Fisher Price Smart Stages Puppy

£ 13.50
Product Description

  • 75+ songs, sounds, tunes and phrases
  • Puppy's hands, foot, ear, and light-up heart respond to baby’s touch
  • Introduces first words, parts of the body, colours, shapes and more
  • - 75+ songs, sounds, tunes & phrases! Teaches 100 first words, introducing parts of the body, shapes, counting, the alphabet and more.
  • - 3 Smart Stages learning levels to grow along with your child
  • - Suitable for 6months+
  • Say hello to your baby's first best friend! Puppy is soft, cuddly, and he's ready to make sure learning fun never ends. He responds to your baby's touch with exciting sing-along songs and phrases that introduce more than 100 first words, parts of the body, colours, shapes and more! And because every baby develops at their own pace, Puppy comes with Smart Stages technology, so you can choose the level that's best for your child. There are a variety of songs, sounds and phrases within each of the three levels of play. And Puppy's light-up, multicolour heart even twinkles along to the music! Level 1 - Explore - Baby can press Puppy's hands, foot, heart, nose or ear to hear first words, colours, the alphabet, parts of the body and more! Level 2 - Encourage - In this level, fun phrases reward little ones as they're encouraged to count along, find colours, and identify parts of the body! Level 3 - Pretend - Puppy's ready to play pretend with fun sing-along songs and phrases that engage toddlers in exciting and imaginative play, all while expanding their vocabulary!

Information

Amazing laugh & Learn Smart Stage Puppy

5 stars

My daughter really love playing with this puppy. Initially she plays and use it to scratch her gum a lot. lol because she is teething and didn't know how to pressing it to hear more songs. So each time she use it on her gum, it starts singing. i guess she thought that was the only way it can sing. I kept teaching her what to do to get more sound, but now she is 11 months and she has learnt how to press different parts of the body to hear songs. She is so excited and loves playing with it everyday. but she still uses it to scratch her gum. The exciting part is that she can press and part and tries to dance whenever the puppy is singing. Interestingly, whenever we go out with the puppy, other children rush to come around and play with the puppy; Infact, the struggle for it and always excited when they play with it This is really an awesome toy, it is so educative, i really love it. I was shocked when i received it and i was wondering who sent us this toy. not until i read the letter that came with it and i saw an email from Mattel. Thank you so so much for this gift, it is mind blowing. thank you for selecting me to test this product. Fisher-Price products are really amazing, good and durable. I two other product my daughter got as a gift from friend, a swing and a vibrator chair. They are really good and i will keep them for her younger one. This puppy is the best , honestly i have recommended to so many people already and i will keep recommending to family and friends. It is unique, everyone that see it love it both parents and children. I love the concept behind it, you can play and learn at the same time. Fisher-Price, you did a wonderful job. Mattel you nailed it !!!!!!!!!!!!!! I really appreciate this gift. I wouldn’t mind testing your other products if you need people to test. A very big thank you to you, what an excellent product

Amazing and abundant features

5 stars

Received this last week and it’s fantastic. Loads of features and 3 different stages to suit your babies development. Sings lots of different songs, teaches names of different body parts and colours too! My 6 month old daughter loves it!

Entertaining!

4 stars

A great new take on the stuffed toy. Love that the features change as the baby gets older, songs are varied and in tune which is oddly rare in children’s toys!

Great entertainment

5 stars

Puppy is a good size for my 10 month old, bright colours and made from soft durable material. The toy has 6 interactive buttons and has good sound, heart lights up nice bright colours. There are 3 different stages which are controlled on one of the feet, different stages for different aged children. Kept my son entertained and laughing for quite some time, would recommend.

Lovely, my daughter thinks it's great

5 stars

As soon as it came out of the box my daughter wanted to play with it. She learnt how to press the buttons very quickly and was soon dancing along to the songs.

Great toy

5 stars

I recieved this toy last week and my daughter (10 months) loves it! She has an older model but this updated version is fantastic. The sounds are much clearer and more up beat. The colour changing heart on the tummy is a brilliant additional feature. The amount of sounds and words is also great which helps occupy little ones for a long period of time. Fantastic toy which will be well loved by my daughter for a long time!

Inspired my son to crawl!

5 stars

My 9 month old learnt to crawl just yesterday and today when he was given this toy he crawled the whole length of the room to get to it. He seems to love the big eyes on the toy and it soft plush. He loves it when I sing along with the tunes with smiles all round for Puppy and me. I love that the voice is pleasant to listen to for which is great when you’re listing to it for the hundredth time. I like the fact that the toy appeals to such a wide age range as so many toys only last 5 minutes before they’ve put grown them. I think my son will get plenty of play time from this Puppy.

Excellent

5 stars

My son loves it since it came through the post today. Hadn’t put it down. Bright and colourful. Lovely a soft and will help my son to learn. He is 10 months and learns quickly. He is exploring the puppy and pushing the buttons. Makes him laugh. Thanks

Amazing features

5 stars

Amazing product would highly recommend my little girl loves it

Perfect first toy

4 stars

I bought this for my nephew he is still to young to get the full function of this until he is a little older but the lights and sounds he loves my two boys loved theirs when thy were little

