Slumberdowntouch Of Luxury Memory Foam Pillow

£ 15.00
  • Pressure relieving memory foam
  • Deep side panels
  • Firm support
  • The Slumberdown Touch of Luxury Memory Foam pillow has a pressure relieving memory foam wrap which surrounds a luxury Cloud Cluster filling. The result is a pillow that is both super supportive and wonderfully comfortable. The soft touch cover wraps around the memory foam and luxury soft filling gently moulds and supports your head, neck and spine as you rest. Whilst still giving you the freedom to move freely through the night. This firmer support pillow is ideal if you sleep on your side. It's non allergenic which means there's nothing in it that can cause allergies. The pillow is easy to care for and can be gently cleaned with a damp cloth.
  • H20cm x W70cm x D40cm

Made in the UK

  • The pillow should be cleaned gently with a damp cloth rather than in the washing machine.

feels like illegal griffin feathers

5 stars

good pillow my dude

