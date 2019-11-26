Tesco Duck Legs With Hoisin Sauce 520G

Delicious and so easy!
Delicious - especially with mash - and so easy.
Great product, superb sauce
We bought this recently as we love duck and found it delicious. We are gutted to find it has already been removed from the range. Why??
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 229kcal
Duck Legs (82%), Cherry Hoisin Sauce (15%), Dextrose, Sugar, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Spices (Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder), Yeast Extract Powder, Coriander, Salt.
Cherry Hoisin Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Cherry, Rice Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Plum Concentrate, Salt, Black Beans, Garlic, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Rice, Spices (Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove duck legs from pouch onto baking tray skin side up and cover with foil. Place in a centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and discard foil and return to oven for further 15 minutes. Remove from oven and discard any cooking juices. Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the duck legs and return to oven for further 5 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
2 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
520g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|1/2 of a pack (153g)
|Energy
|957kJ / 229kcal
|1465kJ / 350kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|24.9g
|38.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Caution: This product will contain bones..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Delicious - especially with mash - and so easy.
We bought this recently as we love duck and found it delicious. We are gutted to find it has already been removed from the range. Why??