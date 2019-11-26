By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Duck Legs With Hoisin Sauce 520G

Tesco Duck Legs With Hoisin Sauce 520G
£ 5.00
£0.96/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1465kJ 350kcal
    18%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked 2 duck legs marinated in hoisin seasoning and sachet of cherry hoisin sauce.
  • Sous Vide. These duck legs have been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Slowly cooked for tenderness with a sticky cherry and hoisin sauce
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

Duck Legs (82%), Cherry Hoisin Sauce (15%), Dextrose, Sugar, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Spices (Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder), Yeast Extract Powder, Coriander, Salt.

Cherry Hoisin Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Cherry, Rice Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Plum Concentrate, Salt, Black Beans, Garlic, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Rice, Spices (Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove duck legs from pouch onto baking tray skin side up and cover with foil. Place in a centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and discard foil and return to oven for further 15 minutes. Remove from oven and discard any cooking juices. Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the duck legs and return to oven for further 5 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

520g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a pack (153g)
Energy957kJ / 229kcal1465kJ / 350kcal
Fat11.8g18.1g
Saturates3.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate5.5g8.4g
Sugars4.9g7.5g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein24.9g38.1g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious and so easy!

5 stars

Delicious - especially with mash - and so easy.

Great product, superb sauce

5 stars

We bought this recently as we love duck and found it delicious. We are gutted to find it has already been removed from the range. Why??

