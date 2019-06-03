By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Chive Cod Fillet Bake 390G

Tesco Cheese & Chive Cod Fillet Bake 390G
£ 4.00
£10.26/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1048kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.67g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a Cheddar cheese sauce with a gluten free cheese and chive topping.
  • Made with a creamy cheese sauce, topped with a chive crumb for crunch. Responsibly Sourced. Working with selected fishermen our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skinless and boneless. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Made with a creamy cheese sauce, topped with a chive crumb for crunch
  • Responsibly Sourced
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Caught in the wild
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cod (Fish) (48%), Whole Milk, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Chive (1%), Butter (Milk), Fish Extract, Parsley, Salt, Potato Starch, Worcestershire Sauce, Leek, Onion, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns.

Worcestershire Sauce contains: Water, Black Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. An insert is used at the bottom of this pack, please take care when serving product to ensure insert is left in tray.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Insert. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (191g**)
Energy549kJ / 131kcal1048kJ / 249kcal
Fat5.0g9.6g
Saturates3.5g6.7g
Carbohydrate4.4g8.4g
Sugars0.8g1.5g
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein16.7g31.9g
Salt0.35g0.67g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 382g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Bring back Cod Fillet wrapped in bacon!

1 stars

Very disappointing.Left half of mine, very fishy cheap taste. Please bring back the frozen cod fillet wrapped in bacon. That was amazing!!

