Tesco Cheese & Chive Cod Fillet Bake 390G

Bring back Cod Fillet wrapped in bacon!
Very disappointing.Left half of mine, very fishy cheap taste. Please bring back the frozen cod fillet wrapped in bacon. That was amazing!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 131kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cod (Fish) (48%), Whole Milk, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Chive (1%), Butter (Milk), Fish Extract, Parsley, Salt, Potato Starch, Worcestershire Sauce, Leek, Onion, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns.
Worcestershire Sauce contains: Water, Black Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. An insert is used at the bottom of this pack, please take care when serving product to ensure insert is left in tray.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Insert. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling
390g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (191g**)
|Energy
|549kJ / 131kcal
|1048kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|16.7g
|31.9g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.67g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 382g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
