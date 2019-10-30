By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Breaded Pollock Fillets 600G

Hearty Food Co. Breaded Pollock Fillets 600G
£ 2.39
£3.99/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 210kcal

  • Alaska pollock (Theragra Chalcogramma) fillets coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  Alaska pollock (Theragra Chalcogramma) fillets coated in batter and breadcrumbs. 100% fish fillet wrapped in a crispy, golden crumb. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
  • 100% fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumb.
  • We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in!
  • 100% fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumb
  • Pack size: 600g

Pollock (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Black Pepper.

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produced in the U.K. using pollock

This pack contains 4 servings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

600g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical pollock fillet (128g**)
Energy883kJ / 210kcal1130kJ / 269kcal
Fat6.4g8.2g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate22.4g28.7g
Sugars1.7g2.2g
Fibre2.1g2.7g
Protein14.6g18.7g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 512g.--

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

I've always found these to be good value and are s

4 stars

I've always found these to be good value and are so much more appetising than 'chopped and reformed' chicken products, and the kids love them. Size varies a lot so sharing out is harder.

Great Value Great Quality

5 stars

Excellent value, lovely fish light crisp crust. So much better than some of the twice as expensive options like Young's Tempura Basa which I found very greasy in comparison.

Frozen so much better

2 stars

I bought the frozen fish fillets and they were just beautiful. Unfortunately since then I have been searching every Tesco I pass but not in stock so I decided to try the fresh version. None of The family enjoyed, ended up throwing most of it in the bin. Just no where near the standard of the frozen version. I just wish they would bring the frozen version back into the stores.

lovely

5 stars

Pollock is a member of the cod family, more people should go for this and give the cod a chance to re breed.. you probably wouldn't tell the difference anyway..

Tastes terrible, cheap and nasty

1 stars

Tastes terrible, cheap and nasty

Easily as good as the leading brands - try them!

5 stars

Good sized portions, succulent fish fillets, tasty breadcrumb coating. As good as, if not better, than the leading brands and at a very good price. What more do I need to say? Definitely recommend.

Not always in stock

3 stars

Some examples tend to be a bit grey on the inside. Taste is ok but doesn't look appetising. Stock seems to be very variable.

