Hearty Food Co. Breaded Pollock Fillets 600G

I've always found these to be good value and are so much more appetising than 'chopped and reformed' chicken products, and the kids love them. Size varies a lot so sharing out is harder.
Great Value Great Quality
Excellent value, lovely fish light crisp crust. So much better than some of the twice as expensive options like Young's Tempura Basa which I found very greasy in comparison.
Frozen so much better
I bought the frozen fish fillets and they were just beautiful. Unfortunately since then I have been searching every Tesco I pass but not in stock so I decided to try the fresh version. None of The family enjoyed, ended up throwing most of it in the bin. Just no where near the standard of the frozen version. I just wish they would bring the frozen version back into the stores.
lovely
Pollock is a member of the cod family, more people should go for this and give the cod a chance to re breed.. you probably wouldn't tell the difference anyway..
Tastes terrible, cheap and nasty
Easily as good as the leading brands - try them!
Good sized portions, succulent fish fillets, tasty breadcrumb coating. As good as, if not better, than the leading brands and at a very good price. What more do I need to say? Definitely recommend.
Not always in stock
Some examples tend to be a bit grey on the inside. Taste is ok but doesn't look appetising. Stock seems to be very variable.