Tesco Finest Crackling Pork Roast with Apple, Cranberry & Honey Stuffing 1.5kg - 1.8kg Serves 6
Per 150g
- Energy
- 1712kJ
-
- 411kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 25.7g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.5g
- 48%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.45g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
high
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1142kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Outdoor bred pork belly and shoulder joint with a pork, apple, cranberry and honey stuffing.
- Our Tesco Finest pork comes from outdoor bred pigs, which are born in the British countryside and live out in the fields before moving to spacious straw filled barns. We've created this special roast by wrapping a sweet Bramley apple, cranberry and honey stuffing in pork shoulder, encased in pork belly. Hand scoring the crackling makes it perfectly crisp and golden. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Sweet, fruity stuffing wrapped in tender pork shoulder and rich pork belly, with crisp, golden hand scored crackling
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (64%), Pork Shoulder (25%), Pork, Apple, Cranberry and Honey Stuffing [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Bramley Apple, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberry, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Pork Fat, Water, Onion, Dried Apple (Sulphites), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Honey, Concentrated Apple Juice, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Coriander, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 9 Remove pork from the packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place on a foil lined tray and sprinkle the joint generously with sea salt and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for first 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 and cook for remaining time. Remove joint from the oven and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Remove string prior to carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|1142kJ / 274kcal
|1712kJ / 411kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|25.7g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|24.5g
|36.8g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.45g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1500g typically weighs 900g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
