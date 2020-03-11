Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Conditioner 700Ml

- Dry, damaged hair? Our Biotin+ Repair 7 range, formulated with biotin & pro-bond complex contains a patented blend of molecules that penetrate inside the hair fibre to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage. The formulation reinforces the protein structure of each hair strand to visibly repair 7 types of styling damage in just one use: whether you blow dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid and/or curl your hair! Our Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of your hair, inside and out; protecting your hair so you can keep on styling, without worrying about damage.
- Use Biotin+ Repair 7 conditioner after gently cleansing your hair with Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo to detangle & strengthen your hair against breakage. Squeeze a generous amount of conditioner into your palm and distribute evenly. Apply to damp hair focusing on mid-lengths & ends first. Leave in for 2-3 minutes then rinse thoroughly. And if you are looking for an extra boost of protection, use our Biotin+ Repair 7 primer protection spray for easier hair styling with additional heat protection whilst adding shine.
- If you think TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Conditioner repairs your hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Biotin+ Repair 7 is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
- TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Conditioner helps to visibly repair 7 types of damage in just one use
- Formulated with Biotin & Pro-Bond Complex, it penetrates inside the hair to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage
- Whether you blow-dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid or curl, Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of hair, inside & out
- Use Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo to gently cleanse & visibly repair your hair in just one use
- Follow with Biotin+ repair 7 conditioned to strengthen your hair against breakage & to maximise results for healthy looking, moisturised hair
- Pro Performance in your hands everyday
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
700 ℮
Safety information
Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020