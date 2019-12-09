By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zuru Floam Putty Slime

Zuru Floam Putty Slime
£ 2.80
£2.80/each

Offer

  • Create your own fun with Oosh Fun Foam by Zuru! This magical, sqishable, non-toxic modeling compound will stretch your creativity to new limits! Build, Mould and Create then sqush it all down then start again! Available in 5 vibrant and fun colours.

Waste of money.

1 stars

Waste of money,mdries out quickly.

Waste of money.

1 stars

Only one pot ! Very boring and very expensive ! Thought there would be at least four boring pots!

