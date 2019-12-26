Milkybar Easter Animals 19.5G
- Hollow white chocolate figure.
- www.milkybar.co.uk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Designs may vary - 4 different faces available
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- Milkybar® Farmyard Friends include a cute bunny, cow, duck and hen! Farmyard Friends are creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
- Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
- If you like this why not try our SMARTIES® Farmyard Friends?
- Creamy white chocolate bunny, cow, duck and hen to choose from
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 19.5g
Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (36.8%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
- Contains Milk, May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Gluten and Soya
Contains 1 serving
19.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2310kJ
|450kJ
|8400kJ
|553kcal
|108kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|33.5g
|6.5g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|20.2g
|3.9g
|20g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|10.1g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|51.4g
|10.0g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|10.4g
|2.0g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|**1 novelty
|Contains 1 serving
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
