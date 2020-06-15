Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g

The taste of the dish on a general note is authent
The taste of the dish on a general note is authentic and nice- not overly spicy, oily or salty. However the texture of the green leaves in it are a disappointment. They very thick- even when you heat the dish in the microwave for the recommended time and power, they remain to be very stiff rather than crunchy hence very uncomfortable when swallowing. There is more rice and channa than gunpowder potatoes so the name is kind of misleading. It should be more like rice, channa with gunpowder potatoes and very stiff roughly cut thick greens- impossible to fully chew and if you swallow they scrape the back of your throat- hence uncomfortable eating. Have eaten many a greens but nothing like this before.
Wow! At last delicious veggie food at Tesco!
Just eaten this for dinner, absolutely delicious! So tasty and full of flavour! Will definitely be a regular in my shopping basket!
Excellent!
Perfect healthy comfort food. Love the taste and texture of this meal.
I wouldn't buy this again.
Out of all the meals from Wicked, this is one of the few ones that dissapoint. It's literally baked potatoes with chickpeas, and the baked potatoes are dry! There isn't much flavour involved. I'm on a quest to eat everything Wicked, and am very close to finishing! Thank you Derek Sarno!
Has potential, but too dry.
A bit disappointing really. The ingredients were obviously good quality and wholesome, and the dish has potential, but it's too dry in my opinion. Needs more of a sauce to make it more interesting.