Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g

Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potato Chana Masala400g
  • Energy2234kJ 531kcal
    27%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Chickpeas in a masala sauce, spiced saffron rice, roasted spiced potatoes topped with cabbage, fried onions and coriander.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (29%), Chickpeas (22%), Basmati Rice, Water, Onion, Tomato, Cabbage, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Spring Onion, Dried Onion, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Mango Powder, Lime Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Colour (Beetroot Juice from Concentrate), Fennel Seed, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom Pods, Fenugreek Seed, Cardamom, Chilli, Saffron, Cinnamon Powder, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Ground Fennel, Ground Dill.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 1/2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and loosen lid.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (390g**)
Energy573kJ / 136kcal2234kJ / 531kcal
Fat3.3g12.7g
Saturates0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate21.3g83.1g
Sugars1.9g7.4g
Fibre3.1g11.9g
Protein3.9g15.1g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 390g.--

Safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

The taste of the dish on a general note is authent

2 stars

The taste of the dish on a general note is authentic and nice- not overly spicy, oily or salty. However the texture of the green leaves in it are a disappointment. They very thick- even when you heat the dish in the microwave for the recommended time and power, they remain to be very stiff rather than crunchy hence very uncomfortable when swallowing. There is more rice and channa than gunpowder potatoes so the name is kind of misleading. It should be more like rice, channa with gunpowder potatoes and very stiff roughly cut thick greens- impossible to fully chew and if you swallow they scrape the back of your throat- hence uncomfortable eating. Have eaten many a greens but nothing like this before.

Wow! At last delicious veggie food at Tesco!

5 stars

Just eaten this for dinner, absolutely delicious! So tasty and full of flavour! Will definitely be a regular in my shopping basket!

Excellent!

5 stars

Perfect healthy comfort food. Love the taste and texture of this meal.

I wouldn't buy this again.

1 stars

Out of all the meals from Wicked, this is one of the few ones that dissapoint. It's literally baked potatoes with chickpeas, and the baked potatoes are dry! There isn't much flavour involved. I'm on a quest to eat everything Wicked, and am very close to finishing! Thank you Derek Sarno!

Has potential, but too dry.

3 stars

A bit disappointing really. The ingredients were obviously good quality and wholesome, and the dish has potential, but it's too dry in my opinion. Needs more of a sauce to make it more interesting.

