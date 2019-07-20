By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(6)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Caponata Pizza 302G
£ 3.00
£0.99/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2728kJ 652kcal
    33%
  • Fat29.6g
    42%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt3.7g
    62%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Seeded sourdough base topped with caper and basil tomato sauce, caramelised shredded red onion, marinated aubergine, chargrilled red peppers, olives and red onions with a sachet of mint herb salsa.
  • Wood fired sourdough, topped with aubergine and caper caponata and a pop of zingy salsa verde suitable for vegans
  • Wood fired sourdough, topped with aubergine and caper caponata and a pop of zingy salsa verde
  • Pack size: 302g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Red Onion, Aubergine (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salsa Verde Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gherkins [Cucumber, Water, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Capers, Mint, Parsley, Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Black Pepper], Red Pepper, Olive, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Yeast, Salt, Capers, Muscovado Sugar, Parsley, Poppy Seeds, Golden Linseed, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Grape Must, Wheat Starch, Garlic Powder, Malted Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 8-10 mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below, for 8-10 minutes. Drizzle over the contents of the salsa verde sachet.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 14-15 mins
Place pizza directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below, for 14-15 minutes. Place frozen sachet of salsa verde into a bowl of hot water. Drizzle over the contents of the salsa verde sachet.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including baseboard.
  • Place the salsa verde sachet to one side.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

302g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (260g**)
Energy1049kJ / 251kcal2728kJ / 652kcal
Fat11.4g29.6g
Saturates1.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate29.3g76.2g
Sugars4.0g10.4g
Fibre3.2g8.3g
Protein6.1g15.9g
Salt1.4g3.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Highly, highly recommended!!!

5 stars

I am not a vegan, a vegetarian nor a huge pizza lover but this is the best pizza I have ever tasted!! Fantastic flavours and textures . Loads of topping and all healthy ingredients! I will be buying again and again

A great vegan pizza

4 stars

For vegan pizzas, it does a great job! It tastes pretty good, but just like most pizzas, its incredibly unhealthy and packed full of things you should eat. The percentage of daily recommended intakes are mostly red on the packaging.

No need to eat out to have a treat!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, a super gourmet treat in one's own home.

Quality Product.

4 stars

Great taste and I had mine with a spicy Bloody Mary. All went down a treat. Great with red wine too.

Nicest ever supermarket vegan pizza!

5 stars

Nicest vegan bought pizza ever! I actually add green olives and sun dried tomatoes as I like tons of toppings, base is great!

Scrumptious

5 stars

Being vegan I struggle to find tasty pre made foods for convenience. THIS is my favourite of all time, it's delicious!! A little pricey but I love it so much I pay that price. You can't put monetary value on the price of an animals life, non vegans would love this too. Thank you Tesco for bringing out this fabulous plant based range of yummy food stuff

