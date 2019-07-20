Wicked Kitchen Caponata Pizza 302G

Highly, highly recommended!!!
I am not a vegan, a vegetarian nor a huge pizza lover but this is the best pizza I have ever tasted!! Fantastic flavours and textures . Loads of topping and all healthy ingredients! I will be buying again and again
A great vegan pizza
For vegan pizzas, it does a great job! It tastes pretty good, but just like most pizzas, its incredibly unhealthy and packed full of things you should eat. The percentage of daily recommended intakes are mostly red on the packaging.
No need to eat out to have a treat!
Absolutely delicious, a super gourmet treat in one's own home.
Quality Product.
Great taste and I had mine with a spicy Bloody Mary. All went down a treat. Great with red wine too.
Nicest ever supermarket vegan pizza!
Nicest vegan bought pizza ever! I actually add green olives and sun dried tomatoes as I like tons of toppings, base is great!
Scrumptious
Being vegan I struggle to find tasty pre made foods for convenience. THIS is my favourite of all time, it's delicious!! A little pricey but I love it so much I pay that price. You can't put monetary value on the price of an animals life, non vegans would love this too. Thank you Tesco for bringing out this fabulous plant based range of yummy food stuff